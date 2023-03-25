Home News In the first T20, West Indies defeated South Africa by 3 wickets
The visiting West Indies team defeated South Africa by 3 wickets in the first T20I. West Indies have taken a 0-1 lead in the three-match T20I series. The match started with a delay of two hours and 15 minutes due to rain at Super Support Park, so the 20 overs were reduced to 11 overs. West Indies won the toss and decided to field first. Batting first, South Africa scored 131 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in the allotted 11 overs. David Miller played a brilliant innings of 48 runs off 22 balls and the South African team was able to reach a good total. Cottrell and Odin Smith took 2 wickets each. Aqeel Hussain, Al-Zari Joseph and Shepherd took one wicket each. In response, the West Indies team won the match by achieving the required target at the loss of 7 wickets in 10.3 overs. Rowman Powell scored 43 and Johnson Charles scored 28 runs. Sesinda Magala took 3 wickets.

