In the first three quarters of this year, the per capita disposable income of Shanghai residents was 59,472 yuan, an increase of 1.0% over the same period last year. The Shanghai Municipal Bureau of Statistics and the Shanghai Survey Team of the National Bureau of Statistics released the “Operation of Shanghai’s National Economy in the First Three Quarters of 2022” on the 25th.

The report shows that in the first three quarters, the city’s residents’ per capita disposable income was 59,472 yuan, an increase of 1.0% over the same period last year. Among them, the per capita disposable income of urban permanent residents was 62,479 yuan, an increase of 0.9%; the per capita disposable income of rural permanent residents was 32,435 yuan, an increase of 1.4%. In the first three quarters, the city created 440,300 new jobs.

In the first three quarters, the city’s consumer prices rose by 2.8% over the same period last year. Looking at the two major categories, the prices of consumer goods rose by 3.5%, and the prices of services rose by 2.0%. From the perspective of the eight categories, the prices of food, tobacco and alcohol increased by 4.9%, the price of clothing decreased by 0.8%, the price of housing increased by 1.1%, the price of daily necessities and services increased by 2.0%, the price of transportation and communication increased by 5.0%, and the price of education, culture and entertainment increased by 5.0%. Prices rose by 3.2 percent, with health care up 2.8 percent and other supplies and services up 0.5 percent.

In the first three quarters, the ex-factory prices of industrial producers in the city increased by 2.9% over the same period of last year, 0.4 percentage points lower than that in the first half of the year; the purchasing prices of industrial producers increased by 6.2%, a decrease of 1.3 percentage points.

In the first three quarters, the added value of the city’s financial industry was 628.661 billion yuan, an increase of 6.2% over the same period last year; the added value of information transmission, software and information technology services was 261.493 billion yuan, an increase of 6.0%; the added value of the real estate industry was 259.358 billion yuan, a decrease of 3.3% The added value of transportation, warehousing and postal industry was 116.556 billion yuan, down 8.5%; the added value of wholesale and retail industry was 360.524 billion yuan, down 9.6%; the added value of leasing and business services was 194.603 billion yuan, down 1.6%. From January to August, the operating income of service enterprises above designated size in the city was 2,987.542 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 4.0%.

In the first three quarters, the city’s fixed asset investment fell by 8.6% over the same period last year, 11.0 percentage points lower than that in the first half of the year. In terms of major investment fields, industrial investment fell by 5.9%, a decrease of 15.2 percentage points from the first half of the year; real estate development investment fell by 8.5%, a decrease of 8.6 percentage points; urban infrastructure investment fell by 23.3%, a decrease of 14.8 percentage points .

In the first three quarters, the sales area of ​​newly built commercial housing in the city was 12.0107 million square meters, a decrease of 7.0% over the same period last year, and the rate of decline narrowed by 16.4 percentage points compared with the first half of the year. The sales area of ​​newly-built commercial residential buildings was 10.1471 million square meters, a year-on-year decrease of 3.6%, a decrease of 16.2 percentage points from the first half of the year.

Xinmin Evening News reporter Lu Zhe