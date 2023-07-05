In the footsteps of the old town hall of Winsen

A journey through the strata: what do archaeologists hope to find?

The old town of Winsen has repeatedly been the focus of urban planning in recent months. The historic center of the more than 850-year-old town is currently being modernized as part of a renovation. This gives archaeologists a unique opportunity to explore historically significant terrain. The preliminary investigations by the Archaeological Museum Hamburg in March proved to be a hit: Historical remains of walls and foundations as well as burials from the 18th and 19th centuries were found. “The town hall, the official seat of the city council, was one of the central elements of a medieval city. This is where the heart of the city beat in Winsen for over 700 years, and we expect exciting new insights into its origins and development from our investigations,” says dr Jochen Brandt, district archaeologist at the Archaeological Museum Hamburg. Using the most modern excavation technology, the archaeologists are now systematically uncovering the remains of the medieval town center at this point. Over the centuries, many building layers have built up on top of each other around the church forecourt, and the ground not far from the former town hall always has new surprises in store for the scientists.

The Winsen city center – an exciting history book underground

The excavation in the old town gives rise to a hitherto unknown picture of the medieval town of Winsen, which could not be reconstructed from archival sources alone. Historical buildings and written records are only able to convey a small part of the everyday reality of this time, especially since the Winsen city archive was destroyed in a large city fire in the 16th century and only a few documents still exist in the Lower Saxony state archive. The first town hall mentioned in historical records also fell victim to a fire in 1585, but was subsequently rebuilt and destroyed again in 1627 during the Thirty Years’ War. In 1629 the city had another half-timbered house built, which lasted until 1928. However, it was replaced in its function as the town hall in 1895 and finally used as a restaurant and tax office. The results of the current excavation are of particular value for research into the history of the city and provide a completely new insight into the development of the city structures.

As part of the excavation, there are two other areas that are of particular interest to the scientists: right next to the town hall was a municipal tower, first mentioned in 1578, in which the church bells hung and which was renewed several times after it had been destroyed. This tower had a proud height of 50 meters and was visible from afar. In 1822 it fell victim to a lightning strike and was demolished in 1837. The area between the church and the former town hall was also used as a cemetery until 1829, i.e. for at least 600 years. Here, too, the scientists are hoping for new insights.

Information about the excavation

The Archaeological Museum Hamburg carries out the excavation as the scientific institution that performs the technical tasks of preserving archaeological monuments in the district of Harburg and in the cities of Winsen (Luhe) and Buchholz in der Nordheide, which are independent monument authorities.

Interested parties can find out about current excavation events on the social media channels of the Archaeological Museum Hamburg. Current information about the progress at the excavation site is regularly provided here. On September 10th, 2023, the day of the open monument, the Archaeological Museum Hamburg offers several guided tours of the site.

