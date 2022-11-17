In the future, there will be clustered epidemics in China, only close contacts need to be quarantined | The latest requirements for nucleic acid testing in public places are announced

Hangzhou Net release time: 2022-11-17 19:20

CCTV News Further improve the scientificity, precision and effectiveness of epidemic prevention and control in various places

The joint defense and joint control mechanism of the State Council held a press conference today (November 17). Mi Feng, spokesperson of the National Health Commission and deputy director of the Publicity Department, introduced that since the release of the 20 measures to optimize and adjust epidemic prevention and control, all regions are rapidly implementing them. Implement and refine the implementation plan, carry out policy training, strengthen social mobilization, and take more precise measures in terms of isolation and transfer, nucleic acid testing, personnel flow, and medical services in light of their own reality. Some places are also promptly correcting practices that are inconsistent with the ninth edition of the plan and the twenty measures to further improve the scientificity, accuracy, and effectiveness of epidemic prevention and control.

Resolutely oppose the two tendencies to continue to rectify “layer by layer”

Mi Feng, spokesperson of the National Health Commission and deputy director of the Propaganda Department, introduced that we must unswervingly adhere to the supremacy of the people and life, and implement the general strategy of “foreign defense import, internal defense rebound” and the general policy of “dynamic clearing”. , comprehensively and accurately understand and grasp the deployment measures to optimize prevention and control work,Resolutely oppose the two tendencies, not only to continue to rectify the “increasing weight at every level” to prevent “one-off”; but also to oppose irresponsible attitudes to prevent “one-off”to ensure that the 20 measures are fully implemented, and to ensure the safety and health of the people.