In the future, if there will be a cluster of epidemics in China, only close contacts need to be quarantined in public places for nucleic acid testing. The latest requirements for nucleic acid testing have been announced.

Further improve the scientificity, precision and effectiveness of epidemic prevention and control in various places

CCTV news news The State Council’s joint prevention and control mechanism held a press conference today (November 17). It is rapidly implementing, refining the implementation plan, carrying out policy training, strengthening social mobilization, and taking more precise measures in terms of isolation and transfer, nucleic acid testing, personnel flow, and medical services in light of its own reality. Some places are also promptly correcting practices that are inconsistent with the ninth edition of the plan and the twenty measures to further improve the scientificity, accuracy, and effectiveness of epidemic prevention and control.

Resolutely oppose the two tendencies to continue to rectify “layer by layer”

Mi Feng, spokesperson of the National Health Commission and deputy director of the Propaganda Department, introduced that we must unswervingly adhere to the supremacy of the people and life, and implement the general strategy of “foreign defense import, internal defense rebound” and the general policy of “dynamic clearing”. , comprehensively and accurately understand and grasp the deployment measures to optimize the prevention and control work, and resolutely oppose two tendencies. It is necessary to continue to rectify “adding weight at every level” to prevent “one letter”; it is also necessary to oppose irresponsible attitudes and prevent ” “Let it go” to ensure that the 20 measures are implemented without compromise, and to ensure the safety and health of the people.

Does not judging the second close connection cause loopholes?official response

A reporter from the Financial Program Center of China Central Radio and Television asked a question at the press conference. In the last press conference, it was mentioned that the reasons and functions of close contact no longer judged close contact. Does it mean that only close contact personnel will Carry out centralized isolation? There are also many people who are worried that canceling the centralized control of secondary close contacts will bring loopholes in epidemic prevention and control, resulting in further increase of hidden risks, making it difficult to control?

Shen Hongbing, deputy director of the National Bureau of Disease Control and Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, answered this question. In the future, when a cluster of epidemics occurs in the country, only close contacts will be quarantined. In fact, the abolition of close contact determination and management is a more scientific and precise prevention and control measure based on the risk of infection, and no centralized isolation of this group of people is to make more effective use of flow control, isolation and other prevention and control resources. and service assurance resources. At present, in some places, close connections are directly judged as close connections, and escalation control is carried out. I think it is unnecessary.

What needs to be emphasized here is that at the same time as the close contact determination for the cancellation of close contact, all localities must implement fast determination, fast detection, and fast control of close contacts. Once the nucleic acid test of the close contacts is positive, the investigation and control of the close contacts will be carried out as soon as possible, and the links will be closely linked. Therefore, the work requirements are even higher. These adjustments require us to carry out flow adjustment and risk research and judgment in a more scientific, standardized, and faster manner in the prevention and control work, to control the key risks that should be controlled, to implement the prevention and control measures that should be implemented, and to eliminate those that should be canceled. It is necessary to resolutely cancel it, use limited prevention and control resources on the most important prevention and control work, protect people’s life safety and health to the greatest extent, and minimize the impact on the normal production and living order of the people.