In the game for the Government of Cauca, Castrillón and Ramírez are already – news

The former rector of Unicauca became the candidate of the Historical Pact; and the former mayor of Popayán, aspires for the Liberal and Cambio Radical parties.

This July 29 is the deadline for candidates interested in participating in the 2023 territorial elections to register, either in person or online. It is three months before the elections, which will take place on October 29, 2023.

There was expectation for the choice of the candidate of the Historical Pact, to the Governor of Cauca, a political group that opted for the mechanism of a survey, in which various parties and social organizations participated with their respective candidates, in which it was imposed by a large majority. , the former rector of the University of Cauca, Juan Diego Castrillón Orrego, anthropologist and lawyer, as well as a professor at that Alma mater.

Through video on social networks, the representative to the Chamber for the Historical Pact, Jorge Hernán Bastidas Rosero, made the announcement of the official candidacy of President Gustavo Petro’s party, which fell to Castrillón Orrego and, thus, begins the contest for the first position of the department.

In a recent interview with the newspaper The bell, Castrillón Orrego said: “I have administrative experience to focus, organize and make strategic approaches for the territorial entity to move forward.”

He also affirmed that he has designed a management model for the territorial entity to carry out social management in the seven sectors into which the department is divided, recognized in the planning and in the investments that the governors have made in the last 30 years, and that for each one he will appoint a social manager.

Victor Libardo Ramirez

Likewise, the former mayor of Popayán, Víctor Liberado Ramírez, who until recently was competing for the candidacy of the Historical Pact, received the endorsement of the Liberal party and the endorsement of Cambio Radical.

The announcement of the agreement between the two parties took place in the framework of a meeting, which was attended by members of Cambio Radical, which in Cauca is led by the representative to the Chamber, Óscar Rodrigo Campo Hurtado. In addition, candidates for different positions of popular election attended, who expressed their commitment to the campaign of candidate Ramírez.

The two political forces, Radical Change and the Liberal Party, officially announced the formation of this convergence, which aims to seek an administration “with solid governance, which resumes the path of development and progress in the region.”

For his part, Víctor Libardo Ramírez, who is presenting his candidacy for the Governor of Cauca for the second time, and is now the candidate of this new convergence, expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm for this support. He affirmed that he will work to represent the interests of the Cauca inhabitants and promote policies that promote the economic, social and cultural development of the department.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

