In the group of the best in research

According to the list of the best universities in Latin America and the Caribbean in Research, published by the Times Higher Education agency for 2023, the Technological University of Pereira, is located in the group of classified higher education institutions.

Of the 212 Latin American universities analyzed, 36 are Colombian and the study handled 13 rigorous performance indicators that support the THE World University Rankings, but the weights were adjusted to reflect the characteristics of Latin American universities and their main missions were evaluated:

Teaching Research Knowledge transfer International perspective

According to the Latin American Ranking of Universities, the UTP with 151+ and an average of 16.1-29.3; it was ranked 11th, which it shares with 16 other institutions in the country.

Among the aspects that stand out in this version of the study, are the Citations and Income to the Industry, that is, it has good initiatives to disseminate new knowledge, which means that academics around the world cite content from the institution; In addition, the research generated is attractive to the region, therefore, it has a high prestige.

Research and Teaching aspects are also highlighted and it registered a good rating in the International Perspective indicator.

For the third consecutive year, the UTP is highlighted for the work it is doing in terms of research and extension by the THE Agency, which generates great pride, since there only a small group of higher education institutions are invited to participate in this ranking, for the rigor in its quality criteria.

That is why we highlight the work of the research groups, researchers, the editorial teams of the journals and the active masters and doctorates, the senior management team and especially the Vice-Rector for Research, Innovation and Extension of the Technological University of Pereira, Academic Council and Superior Council, since without their work, effort and dedication these results would not be possible.