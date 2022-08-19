Home News In the House of Peoples “Here immigrants are not just arms”
News

In the House of Peoples “Here immigrants are not just arms”

by admin
In the House of Peoples “Here immigrants are not just arms”

The eyes are above all fixed on their hands, to try to complete a job that is as precise as possible. “Tomatoes must be followed and looked after”. Very few words come out of the mouth of one of the many laborers, in a spicy French with a Senegalese accent. Lowered backs, shy looks, sometimes curious but never intrusive. It does not escape that silence, or that abstract wall supported by mouths sewn not by will but by impotence, actually covers numerous stories that need only the right interpreters who can listen.

See also  Shaanxi Province discloses the investigation and handling of the investigation and handling of the complaints of the masses assigned by the Third Central Ecological and Environmental Protection Supervision Team-West China Network (Shaanxi News Network)

You may also like

Recruiting talents from all over the world to...

Ponies, reproaches and trust – Claudio Rossi Marcelli

Ű죺ηȦ ѹ׷ǿр–

The materials are missing, the end of the...

Bless your life and be willing to sacrifice...

Shanghai On August 18, 2022, there were no...

Meloni plays with the flame – Oliver Meiler

The Provincial Public Security Organs Press Conference on...

Chivasso, 170 thousand euros for works in two...

The Provincial Public Security Organs Press Conference on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy