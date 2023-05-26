In the house the remains of an old woman who has been dead for years, her son is wanted – Veneto

news-txt”>

The corpse of an elderly woman in an advanced state of decomposition was found late yesterday afternoon by the local police and the Verona firefighters, in an apartment in the Borgo Milano district, in the Verona capital. The local newspapers report it.

The body of the woman, over 80 years old, who resided in the top floor apartment of a building, was discovered now mummified by the agents of commander Luigi Altamura. The case is strictly confidential. The public prosecutor on duty has been informed, while the investigations are underway by the coroners who entered the apartment to understand the causes of the death which could go back at least 5 years.

From what has been learned, the 60-year-old son, who is untraceable, would have continued to collect his elderly mother’s pension in recent years.