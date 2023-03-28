Heidelberg. Electric cars are up to 25 percent cheaper to insure than comparable models with combustion engines. The difference is up to 168 euros per year. This is the result of a model calculation by the comparison portal Verivox.

In all six cases examined, e-cars performed better in terms of insurance than their conventionally powered counterparts. The cost differences are between 8 and 25 percent. At the top, this amounts to up to 168 euros per year. In the test, Verivox compared the 5 cheapest car insurance tariffs (liability plus comprehensive insurance) for electric vehicles with the 5 cheapest offers for comparable combustion models from the same manufacturer.

“Usually, the formula applies that the more expensive a car, the higher the insurance premium,” says Wolfgang Schütz, Managing Director of Verivox Versicherungsvergleich GmbH. “The lower insurance costs for electric cars stem from a positioning competition between insurers. They want to position themselves with cheap offers in this younger, still developing market.”

However, the more electric cars become established on the roads, the faster this trend could evaporate. “It is quite possible that the tariffs for e-cars and combustion engines will be the same in the next few years,” says Wolfgang Schütz.

Whether electric or petrol: comparison saves many hundreds of euros

Regardless of the type of drive, drivers can save a lot of money by comparing tariffs, as the Verivox evaluation shows. Low tariffs for electric cars are therefore – depending on the model – between 29 and 32 percent cheaper than offers in the middle price segment. For insured persons, this results in cost advantages of up to 205 euros. The savings potential for petrol engines is between 32 and 34 percent and amounts to up to 318 euros.

Well insured? In particular, adequately protect the battery

Anyone who chooses a cheap tariff does not have to accept any loss of performance. “There are numerous tariffs with good services that are well below the average price level,” says Wolfgang Schütz.

The accumulator is by far the most expensive and therefore most important component in an e-car. Accordingly, he should be adequately insured against damage caused by short circuits and overvoltage damage, for example as a result of animal bites or a lightning strike. Policyholders should also pay attention to the coverage of damage as a result of removals. In e-cars, electricity is generated via the drive axle. If this is affected when being towed, this can lead to short circuits and damage to the battery. Because of the comparatively high acquisition costs for an electric vehicle, comprehensive insurance with replacement value or purchase price reimbursement is worthwhile.

In addition, the same recommendations apply to electric vehicles as to all cars: In addition to a so-called Mallorca policy, protection should be included in the event of gross negligence and extended damage caused by game.

methodology

For the analysis, Verivox evaluated the insurance costs (liability plus comprehensive insurance) for six electric cars and comparable vehicle models with conventional drives. The model cases cover different segments and bodies. Apart from the vehicle, all cost-relevant framework conditions were identical: the driver is a 40-year-old from Münster with an annual mileage of 13,000 km, no-claims class 10. The evaluation includes around 400 tariff offers from over 70 insurers.