The police of the Kyiv region detained a 35-year-old woman, who is suspected of poisoning her ex-boyfriend with alcohol and thallium, an element that is a powerful poison for humans.

In this way, the suspect probably took revenge on the man with whom she did not have a relationship 20 years ago, the police of the Kyiv region reported.

The police established that the woman also tried to poison another ex-lover and his wife.

The law enforcement officers took up the case after the doctor of the medical institution of the Ivankiv district of the Kyiv region reported that a 38-year-old man was brought to the medical institution with clear signs of thallium poisoning.

According to the head of the police of the Kyiv Region, Andriy Nebitov, operatives of the criminal investigation began to investigate the situation in more detail.

It became known that on February 14, on Valentine’s Day, he received a messenger message from an unknown number that he had won a prize.

A few days later, a bottle of rum and three chocolate bars were delivered to the man. After drinking the drink, he became ill, and his hair began to fall out. Later, the man was hospitalized in a medical institution, where he fell into a coma and died.

“The patient’s condition deteriorated very quickly and we could not help him, and after we received the result of the laboratory test on the waist, we saw a very high concentration and the patient was simply doomed”– said the doctor.

Similar cases of poisoning were recorded in the Fastov hospital. 4 women also found thallium in their bodies.

The victim, Inna, said that she also “won a raffle” of a bottle of rum. The girl drank alcohol with her friends in honor of her Angel Day on February 2. After a few days, all the girls felt sick.

“My chest began to burn and my body went numb. My girlfriend and I went to Kyiv, we were put in intensive care. Hair began to fall out in clumps.” – said Inna.

Soon the law enforcement officers established that a 36-year-old woman named Lesya was sending the poisoned bottles by courier.

The operatives found out that 20 years ago, Lesya lived in the Ivankiv district and had a relationship with the deceased husband, but they did not get married.

The victim’s mother said that her son and Lesya came to her and asked for money for an abortion. “I said: get married. But she didn’t want to, she was afraid of her parents.”— says the mother of the deceased husband.

The investigation also established that Inna’s husband, who also received poisoned rum, also once had a relationship with Lesya.

“In August of last year, she already tried to poison him in this way, but probably the concentration of the thallium dose was low. And in January of this year, his wife already received a dangerous package.”the police explain.

During the search of the suspect’s apartment, two bottles of alcohol, phones, starter packs, bottles with unknown liquids, clothes in which she bought “gifts” and other items were found and seized.

The police detained the woman and placed her in a detention center. She was informed of the suspicion of premeditated murder.

