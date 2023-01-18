Home News In the La Paz neighborhood, they cannot bear high energy rates
by admin
The month’s energy consumption exceeds $700 mil and the company Air-e does not provide solutions to this situation. According to information supplied by company workersthese costs were a mistake and they would be fixed, but after a week the community receives no response from the service company energy and refuse to pay.

Some of the meters installed in the houses do not work and manage the energy rates by a community meter.

“We live in a sector in which we present many problems and many of us We don’t have a steady job How do we pay a bill that arrives for more than $700,000? Many times we cannot pay for the month of consumption when it arrives for less than $100 thousandthis is an unacceptable situation”, assured Sebastián de Jesús Soto, in an interview for EL INFORMADOR.


Sebastián Soto, a resident of the La Paz neighborhood.

As a result of this situation, residents in the area have stated that the public service company has not been officially pronounced and that the only problem left was the arrangement that would be made in the receipts.

“A company worker told us that it was a mistake, that the receipts would be changed to no be affected and to this day we have not seen them anymore, in the community they had been doing network fixes and for several days I have not seen any company workerwe can leave the receipt unpaid, the debt can add up, because until they give us a solution we will not pay,” said Soto.

He then stated, “we call on Air.ea to fix our receipts, many of us don’t put up Christmas lights because the budget economic that we have in our homes is no better and now we have to face this situation, La Paz is a vulnerable neighborhoodWe don’t even have the streets fixedWhat is happening is absurd, we need a solution”.

