In the La Picota prison, 32 cell phones and seven bladed weapons were found

During verification and search activities at structure III of pavilion 18 of the La Picota prison, in Bogotá, the authorities seized evidence that links the prisoners to the crime of extortion. They found 32 cell phones, seven bladed weapons and four diaries with detailed information on the payments made by the victims.

The operation was carried out by the Unified Action Group for Personal Liberty (Gaula) and the Attorney General’s Office.

The seizures were made after thoroughly reviewing each cell. The detainees also found a script that they used to intimidate and materialize the extortion of merchants and the general public.

The head of the Gaula Bogotá, Lieutenant Colonel Carlos Téllez, pointed out that “it was possible to show that, possibly, three members of the criminal group called ‘Tren de Aragua’ detained in this pavilion, would be the alleged authors of the criminal booklets and would be carrying out calls from their cells”.

In addition, members of the Gaula discovered personal information of the sex workers in the sector called La 38, in the town of Kennedy, inside the diaries. According to the investigations carried out by the authorities, the extortionists from the prison made financial demands on the women, with the purpose of allowing their exercise in the area.

The seized items were left at the disposal of the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation to establish those responsible and make charges for the crime of extortion.

This case recalls a seizure in the month of April 2023 in the prison, the National Penitentiary and Prison Institute, Inpec, reported that several items prohibited by the institution were seized, which it intended to enter through a van truck-type vehicle.

During the operations carried out by the members of Inpec to enter the La Picota prison, more than 500 bottles of liquor (rum, tequila and whiskey) were seized, in addition to the following items:

7 units of brandy gallons x 20 liters. 168 Tetrapack units of Ron Viejo de Caldas (265 ml). 26 Tetrapack units of Ron Viejo de Caldas (1000 ml). Four units of Ron Viejo de Caldas bottles (750 ml). 48 units of Buchanans Whiskey bottles. 22 units of Chivas bottles. 10 units of Old Parr bottles. Six bottles of Tequila Don Julio. One unit Yellow Spirit. 87 units of Aguardiente Antioqueño per liter. 87 units of Aguardiente Antioqueño per 260 ml. 54 units of Heineken beer cans. 48 units of Club Colombia beer cans. 48 units of Corona beer cans. 24 Old Park units per 180 ml. 1230 approximate grams of marijuana. Approximately 485 grams of cocaine. More than 200 beers. Groceries. Sausages. groceries. Appliances with radios. Two Ropes 10 cell phones. Cell phone accessories, such as chargers, USB cables. 300 sim card. Barbershop elements. Cleaning items. Electric cable N0 12. Digital recorders. Kitchen utensils. cigarettes.

According to the authorities, this would be the largest seizure in recent years at the La Picota prison. Inpec assured that all the elements were directed to the extraditable pavilion.

The driver of the vehicle began the prosecution process for the crime of manufacturing, trafficking or carrying narcotics.

They were going to escape from La Picota prison

A group of prisoners from the La Picota prison in Bogotá had an escape plan ready, but they were betrayed moments before and the guards frustrated their escape. The inmates had broken a prison window and from there they hung a rope that they had assembled with several pieces of cloth.

According to Inpec, several internal sources and citizens provided information to alert the guards to the situation. The intelligence mechanisms that came up with the elaborate plan that the inmates of cell 29 of pavilion 28 of the prison were quickly activated.

“The articulated work between the network of informants and the officials of the establishment was able to show that there was a plan prepared by several PPL of the ERON 03 structure to escape from the prison. The pertinent actions are taken immediately and it is possible to detect the breaking of a window in the structure and a rope to escape from the place, “said the prison authority. with Infobae

