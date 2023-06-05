In the last year, Profamilia provided services to more than 125,000 people in the southwest of the country – news

In Valle del Cauca, Cauca, Nariño and Putumayo, the cervical cancer route was strengthened.

In 2022, the Profamilia Western regional office, which serves the departments of Valle del Cauca, Cauca, Nariño and Putumayo, achieved good results. It strengthened the cervical cancer route, being the second area of ​​the country with the highest number of HPV screenings carried out.

Similarly, it increased colposcopies by 105% compared to 2021, having the highest coverage in the departments of Nariño, Valle del Cauca and Cauca. At the national level, there was also a significant increase, with more than 40,000 HPV typings.

Likewise, breast cancer screening increased by 125% compared to the previous year.

On the other hand, there was an increase in the vaccination service, going from 20,322 doses applied in 2021, to 31,439 in 2022. Likewise, in this region the surgery service increased by 136%.

Among the positive results, the Youth Network is also highlighted, an empowerment initiative, which grew by 227% with the participation of young people interested in Sexual and Reproductive Rights.

“We are proud of the results obtained during 2022. We have established solid relationships with all the organizations in the territories, which will allow us to be part of the comprehensive networks for the provision of health services,” said María Isabel López, manager of the Western region of Profamilia. .

Main challenges and challenges

In 2023, Profamilia faces various challenges in the country that require a solid strategy and a differential approach to address them effectively. It is essential that measures are taken and innovative solutions implemented to overcome these difficulties and achieve the objectives and goals of the organization in the current context. Through six ideas, Profamilia advances towards reducing inequalities, settling historical debts with children and women, as well as fulfilling the commitments of the 2030 Agenda and opening up society to the inclusion of diversity .