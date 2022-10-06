The national week for the donation of bone marrow and stem cells “Match it now” has just ended (promoted from 17 to 25 September by the Ministry of Health, National Transplant Center and National Blood Center, Italian Registry of Bone Marrow Donors IBMDR with main associations in the sector, including the Italian Federation of Adoces) and in the province of Treviso, where the initiatives were conceived and coordinated by Adoces “Chiara Bandiera”, an association that operates in agreement with Ulss 2 and is based at Ca ‘Foncello , an excellent result was achieved: i registered donors they reached 9,103 and of these 145, results compatible with as many patients, came to the donation (in addition to these 22 bags of cord blood used for transplantation).

To bring young people closer to the knowledge and responsible choice of the donation of hematopoietic stem cells, Adoces first of all chose the path of information: “The first false myth that we must dispel”, explained the president Alice Vendramin Bandiera, “is linked to marrow: today in 90% of cases the stamina cells hematopoietic with peripheral blood sampling, bone marrow is now used in very rare cases. Knowing therefore that the donation has become a much simpler, faster and less invasive gesture allows us to overcome many resistances and fears ».

There were many young people who, adequately informed about the current donation procedures, in September chose to enroll in the Italian Register of Bone Marrow Donors IBMDR.

As in the case of a large group of pool athletes Freestyle di Preganziol, thanks to the dedication of Samuela Pizzato, head of the Smail Trophy (an event in memory of Davide Polese that takes place at the Stilelibero pools) who in recent years has seen the commitment made in return: “Teaching how precious it is to help and spend others, to dedicate time to the life of someone who, alone, is not enough ». The young swimmers have decided to make themselves available to patients suffering from serious blood diseases (and without compatible family donors) awaiting transplantation and have also made themselves available to be a testimonial for the association.

Alongside the #taggalamicodonatore project, Adoces is developing others, aimed at specific targets: this is the case of “Child gives, dad gives“, Aimed at involving in the donation the fathers of the children for whom the parents have chosen to donate cord blood at birth, and” Born to donate, we grow by donating “, addressed to new adults who are already cord blood donors invited to reconfirm the choice.