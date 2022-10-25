In the men’s two-color ball, 219 million donated 5 million to buy a total of 160 yuan: the picture is eye-catching, netizens say they lied to me to buy lottery tickets?

In the past, lottery winners used to dress up to receive their prizes, so that others could not see their true colors, but this one is really amazing.

According to Qianjiang Evening News,Recently, there were 43 first prizes in the country, 40 of which were won by 1 person. The winner was Mr. Li (surnamed), a lucky man from Guangxi.

On the morning of October 24, Mr. Li received a pre-tax cash check of 219 million yuan from Lan Ting, secretary and director of the General Party Branch of the Guangxi Welfare Lottery Issuance Center, and donated 5 million yuan on the spot, which was entrusted to the Guangxi Welfare Lottery Center. Welfare.

After winning the lottery, Mr. Li was very calm: “I didn’t tell my wife and children, I was afraid that they would be too inflated and would not work or work hard in the future.”

After reading it, netizens expressed their envy to the man, saying that luck is really good, but more praised his courage and dared to accept the award like this, but more people still choose not to believe it, Want to trick me into buying lottery tickets again?