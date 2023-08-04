In the Meta they set a reward of 60 million to capture those responsible for an attack with explosives – news

In a meeting held between ICA and representatives of the agricultural sector, the deadline dates for the sale and planting of seeds for rice and soybean crops were agreed upon for the second semester of 2023, in the department of Meta.

Compliance with the dates established by the ICA is the best way to help mitigate phytosanitary risks, prevent the spread of pests in crops and the economic future of producers.

The deadline dates in the department of Meta for the harvest of the second semester of 2023, were as follows:

Likewise, ICA reminds rice and soybean seed producers that, ten (10) business days after the deadline for seed sale, they must send to the ICA office in their jurisdiction, the list indicating the amount of seed sold.

Seed producers for sale and sowing, as well as natural and legal persons, to whom the present ICA Resolution, see here, they must take into account the obligations and recommendations indicated in this resolution.

Failure to comply with any of the established provisions will be penalized in accordance with the provisions of articles 156 and 157 of Law 1955 of 2019, or that which modifies, adds or replaces it, without prejudice to civil and criminal actions that may arise. .

Source: Colombian Agricultural Institute – ICA

