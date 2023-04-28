Home » In the middle of a fight, alias Ratón was assassinated in the south of Valledupar
In the middle of a fight, alias Ratón was assassinated in the south of Valledupar

In the middle of a fight, alias Ratón was assassinated in the south of Valledupar

On Thursday night, public order was disturbed in various sectors of Valledupar. On Avenida 27, south of the capital, a man known by the alias Ratón was murdered with a knife in the middle of a street fight.

This is Juan Manuel Bermúdez, who received a fatal wound to the chest and died in the middle of a public road, exactly in front of the Ziruma 3 Urbanization.

It was learned that the alleged murderer, identified as Jean Carlos Pertúz, was captured by the National Police.

This subject was pointed out by witnesses as responsible for the crime. The authorities stressed that these types of events occur in the midst of intolerance that leads to fomenting fights.

The investigative process and urgent acts were in charge of the Sijín.

