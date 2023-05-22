Home » In the middle of an altercation, a man was murdered in Neiva
In the middle of an altercation, a man was murdered in Neiva

In the middle of an altercation, a man was murdered in Neiva

Two men shot dead Fredy Andrés Rodríguez Manrique in the southern area of ​​Neiva while they were having a discussion. After the claim for the damage caused to the victim’s motorcycle after making it fall to the ground, the victim demanded that they repair the damage they caused. The murderers are wanted by the authorities

Fredy Andrés Rodríguez Manrique was shot in the chest while he was having a heated argument with two young men in a wealthy neighborhood in the city of Neiva. In the early morning of yesterday around 04:10 p.m. m, in the area of ​​Carrera 41 Sur and Calle 21, in the Limonar neighborhood, a crime was committed in front of a business selling alcoholic beverages.

According to initial investigations by authorities and witness accounts, Rodríguez Manrique, 28, got into a fight with two people moments before they threw his motorcycle to the ground. After his motorcycle crashed onto the pavement, the victim demanded that the two youths repair the damage they caused.

Rodríguez Manrique was shot in the chest during the claims when one of the subjects drew a weapon. The attackers fled on a motorcycle while the seriously injured young man was helped by his friends and transferred to a care center, where he died shortly after due to the severity of his injuries.

According to official sources, Rodríguez Manrique is accused of seven crimes, including violent carnal access, qualified and aggravated theft and manufacturing, trafficking and possession of firearms.

They also mentioned that the relatives of Fredy Andrés affirmed that he was released from prison on October 22, 2022, where he was serving a sentence for robbery. The deceased today was on probation.

