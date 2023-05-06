In the midst of fighting with the ELN in Arauca, the Army found an illegal weapons deposit – news

Authorities managed to locate a structure of the Eastern War Front, of the ELN, responsible for threats to social leaders, confinement of the civilian population, selective assassinations and attacks on the critical infrastructure of the State in Arauca.

The operation took place in the village of Maporal, in the municipality of Arauquita, where soldiers entered into combat with members of this group, who, upon noticing the presence of the soldiers, fled, leaving the war material behind.

In the operation, the seizure of two rifles, a handmade weapon, two pistols, explosives, abundant ammunition of different calibers, suppliers, communication radios, squad-type radio antennas, campaign equipment and important documents for military intelligence, material which was handed over to the competent authorities.

The National Army confirmed that it will continue to carry out joint, coordinated and inter-institutional military operations in the department of Arauca.

Source: National Army

