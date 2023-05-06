Home » In the midst of fighting with the ELN in Arauca, the Army found an illegal weapons deposit – news
News

In the midst of fighting with the ELN in Arauca, the Army found an illegal weapons deposit – news

by admin
In the midst of fighting with the ELN in Arauca, the Army found an illegal weapons deposit – news

Authorities managed to locate a structure of the Eastern War Front, of the ELN, responsible for threats to social leaders, confinement of the civilian population, selective assassinations and attacks on the critical infrastructure of the State in Arauca.

The operation took place in the village of Maporal, in the municipality of Arauquita, where soldiers entered into combat with members of this group, who, upon noticing the presence of the soldiers, fled, leaving the war material behind.

In the operation, the seizure of two rifles, a handmade weapon, two pistols, explosives, abundant ammunition of different calibers, suppliers, communication radios, squad-type radio antennas, campaign equipment and important documents for military intelligence, material which was handed over to the competent authorities.

The National Army confirmed that it will continue to carry out joint, coordinated and inter-institutional military operations in the department of Arauca.

Source: National Army

See also  Correctly understand common prosperity and achieve "all enjoyment" by "everyone striving"

You may also like

Women’s D1: Sylvain Mawuena new president of the...

Inter remains in the ‘Champions zone’ despite pressure...

Hole 7︱Domestic-funded small and medium-sized themes are hot

National government once again fails to comply with...

Evacuations around Zaporizhia nuclear plant: IAEA chief “extremely...

Luck is on Perez’s side to grab pole...

Rigoberto Urán spoke after his return to the...

St. Pauli prevents Darmstadt’s promotion party and moves...

Al-Burhan envoy vows to expose countries involved in...

The Sorrows of Thomas Müller | Sports |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy