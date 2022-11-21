Home News In the mind of Prati’s serial killer, the criminologist: “De Pau wanted to clean up the world of prostitutes. He would have killed again”
News

In the mind of Prati’s serial killer, the criminologist: “De Pau wanted to clean up the world of prostitutes. He would have killed again”

by admin
In the mind of Prati’s serial killer, the criminologist: “De Pau wanted to clean up the world of prostitutes. He would have killed again”

The Prati serial killer could have killed again, he wanted to “cleanse the world of prostitutes”. Giandavide De Pau he is a sadist who in the days preceding the three feminicides “had probably already hit other victims without necessarily having killed them”.

This is what the criminologist, psychiatrist and academic sees in the mind of the murderer Massimo Picozzi. Who dealt with serial killers in the various judicial investigations in which he took part, such as the one on the “monster of Padua” Michael the Prophet.

Professor,

See also  The Eye of the Secret Realm Friends of Humanity Calendar丨Papilio: Flying "Sapphire" - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Favria, quarrel in the street. Woman stabbed by...

The Municipal Meteorological Bureau issued a one-week weather...

Two women were tied and kneeled behind their...

Feltre, Port’Oria towards the elections: the neighborhood is...

“Sanxiang and Four Rivers Meet in Hunan” Hunan...

Caluso’s skater testimonial at the Nitto ATP finals...

I can afford it!The man threw the vehicle...

Year 2022, escape from Twitter: “Musk is the...

Kunming held a press conference to report the...

He hits his head during a football match,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy