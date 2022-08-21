They were made with yellow paint and cairns. Director Stellin: “The safety of hikers is at risk”

CHAMPORCHER

In the Mont Avic Natural Park and its surroundings, various illegal interventions have been found to signal secondary paths, made with yellow paint and signage cairns. The direction of the protected area is sounding the alarm. «These interventions, recently appeared above all in the territory of the Municipality of Champorcher, are completely inappropriate for several important reasons – explains the director of the protected area, Daniele Stellin -. First of all for a primary question, linked to the safety of hikers. The Region has established an official signaling system (yellow and black numbered signs) with relative horizontal and vertical signs. The trails are included in a special cadastre that can be consulted on the geonavigator. Yellow or other colored signs not accompanied by numbers and signs on poles can be misleading and, if not regularly maintained over time, create orientation problems ».

Stellin then highlights the deleterious and greater impact on the environment. «The Park – he continues – has been promoting the correct channeling of visitor flows for years, so as to be able to accommodate a large number of visitors without causing significant environmental impacts. Over one hundred kilometers of marked trails allow you to safely cross all the areas protected by the Park. The areas without official paths are indispensable areas of tranquility for the fauna and must be kept as such ».

Then there is the sanctions chapter. In fact, in the Mont Avic Park it is forbidden to create or transform paths, it is also forbidden to leave the official path network, provided for in the Park Management Plan and reported on the hiking maps distributed. The park rangers and the regional forestry corps ensure compliance with these rules, sanctioning offenders. The removal of colored marks along unofficial tracks is a costly activity and often only possible by overlapping other paint.

The growing difficulty in finding funds for the regular maintenance of the paths also suggests avoiding the addition of new paths, as the current regional network is already very extensive and capillary.

“We invite all mountain lovers – concludes Daniele Stellin – to counter this phenomenon, informing and convincing us and promptly reporting any anomalous situations”. –

Amelio Ambrosi