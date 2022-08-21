Home News In the Mont Avic Park there are unauthorized signs on the secondary paths
News

In the Mont Avic Park there are unauthorized signs on the secondary paths

by admin
In the Mont Avic Park there are unauthorized signs on the secondary paths

They were made with yellow paint and cairns. Director Stellin: “The safety of hikers is at risk”

Amelio Ambrosi

August 19, 2022

CHAMPORCHER

In the Mont Avic Natural Park and its surroundings, various illegal interventions have been found to signal secondary paths, made with yellow paint and signage cairns. The direction of the protected area is sounding the alarm. «These interventions, recently appeared above all in the territory of the Municipality of Champorcher, are completely inappropriate for several important reasons – explains the director of the protected area, Daniele Stellin -. First of all for a primary question, linked to the safety of hikers. The Region has established an official signaling system (yellow and black numbered signs) with relative horizontal and vertical signs. The trails are included in a special cadastre that can be consulted on the geonavigator. Yellow or other colored signs not accompanied by numbers and signs on poles can be misleading and, if not regularly maintained over time, create orientation problems ».

Stellin then highlights the deleterious and greater impact on the environment. «The Park – he continues – has been promoting the correct channeling of visitor flows for years, so as to be able to accommodate a large number of visitors without causing significant environmental impacts. Over one hundred kilometers of marked trails allow you to safely cross all the areas protected by the Park. The areas without official paths are indispensable areas of tranquility for the fauna and must be kept as such ».

See also  Auto overturns in the Put in front of the Dal Negro, traffic on tilt

Then there is the sanctions chapter. In fact, in the Mont Avic Park it is forbidden to create or transform paths, it is also forbidden to leave the official path network, provided for in the Park Management Plan and reported on the hiking maps distributed. The park rangers and the regional forestry corps ensure compliance with these rules, sanctioning offenders. The removal of colored marks along unofficial tracks is a costly activity and often only possible by overlapping other paint.

The growing difficulty in finding funds for the regular maintenance of the paths also suggests avoiding the addition of new paths, as the current regional network is already very extensive and capillary.

“We invite all mountain lovers – concludes Daniele Stellin – to counter this phenomenon, informing and convincing us and promptly reporting any anomalous situations”. –

Amelio Ambrosi

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

The summer of shift workers in the emergency...

The Balmettis land on national TV Local food...

Hebei’s ten measures to promote the cultivation of...

Smallpox of the monkeys: first case in Cuba,...

“Cup of the Ocean” Surface Vessels Professional Competition...

Bad weather: Coldiretti, 13 extreme events in 24...

Jiangxi Provincial Health Commission Notice Announcement on the...

Stop to motorbikes and mopeds in the green...

Asiago, falls into the ravine while retrieving his...

Pensions of € 1,000? Cottarelli Observatory, costs 31...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy