In the Mundialito de los Pobres, Christ the Savior is resurrected, Simón Bolívar and Perezpata place one foot in the round of 16

Edisson Serrano, Juan Guamán and Albenis García, figures of Simón Bolívar against Víctor J. Cuesta at the Jefferson Pérez Coliseum. Photo El Mercurio/Xavier Caivinagua.

Cristo Salvador was resurrected in the Mundialito de los Pobres with his 3-1 victory against El Dorado, a rookie who, after adding his second defeat, is forced on the last date to save the quota to compete in 2024.

The black and white returned to the competition with goals from Cristhian González, Denis Sarmiento and Patricio Munzón. The discount came through Deibiry Bolaños, his second goal in the tournament.

Denis Sarmiento (R) from Cristo Salvador and Deibiry Bolaños (I) from El Dorado were fine in the rival portico. Photo El Mercurio/Xavier Caivinagua.

With two games completed, Christ the Savior added 3 +1. On Thursday, August 10, they will be waiting for the match between Miraflores (3 +8) and María Auxiliadora (3 +1) who will face each other at 10:00 p.m. for the leadership of Group F.

Andrés Campoverde, from Cristo Salvador, shares his impressions with Ismael Alvarado, correspondent for Diario El Mercurio.

On Monday, August 21 at 7:30 p.m., Cristo Salvador will close the group stage against Miraflores. A week later, on Monday, August 28 at 7:30 p.m., El Dorado (0-10) will face María Auxiliadora.

Simón Bolívar rings the door of the round of 16

Simón Bolívar set foot in the round of 16 of the Mundialito de los Pobres by beating Víctor J. Cuesta 10-2 with goals from Albenis García (3), Byron Baculima (2), Francisco Rosales (2), Edisson Serrano (2 ) and Nelson Bustos. The defending champion consolidated himself in first place in Group C with 6 +11.

Albenis García (7) and Francisco Rosales (8), figures of Simón Bolívar at the Jefferson Pérez Coliseum. Photo El Mercurio/Xavier Caivinagua.

Víctor J. Cuesta, who discounted through Alexander Alarcón and Johny Arteaga, was left with 3-4 and waiting for what happens in the match between El Vergel (0-2) and Centenario (0-3) on Tuesday 15 August at 7:30 p.m. Both teams lost in their debut.

To close the first phase, Simón Bolívar will face El Vergel on Monday, August 22 at 7:30 p.m., and Víctor J. Cuesta will face Centenario on August 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Edisson ‘Pekas’ Serrano, from Simón Bolívar, talks with Ismael Alvarado after the victory against Víctor J. Cuesta.

Perezpata had to demand against La Suelería

Group E is led by Perezpata after his tight 5-2 victory against La Suelería, who, with two straight defeats, only has to save the place on the last date.

Perezpata, who got the three points with scores from Lenin Infante (2), Ángel Paida and Jefferson Preciado, also knocked on the door of the round of 16 by accumulating 6 +10.

Their immediate pursuers Ciudadela Álvarez (3 +5) and El Paraíso (0 -7) will meet this Thursday, August 10 at 8:45 p.m.

La Suelería was a headache for Perezpata, especially in the first stage of the match played at the Jefferson Pérez Coliseum. Photo El Mercurio/Xavier Caivinagua.

On the last date of the group stage, on August 17 at 10:00 p.m. Perezpata will face Ciudadela Álvarez and on Thursday, August 24 at 10:00 p.m. El Paraíso will host La Suelería.

Byron Rivas, goalkeeper of La Suelería, pointed out that the commitment with the leadership is to save the quota for next year, therefore the intention is to keep the three points in the last game.

Lenin Infante, figure of Perezpata, spoke with Ismael Alvarado after the victory against La Suelería.

