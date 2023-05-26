In the next few hours, natural gas transportation and service will be gradually restored – news

The fuel will reach the distributors and marketers of the Coffee Region, Tolima and Southwest of the country.

The Ministry of Mines and Energy and the company Transportadora de Gas Internacional, TGI, indicated the activities carried out and the decisions made in the last hours, within the framework of the Cerro Bravo Emergency.

Likewise, they announced that in the next few hours the home gas service will begin to be restored gradually, although in some towns in the south west of the country, they already have said fuel, especially the gastronomic sector. In Cauca there are eight municipalities affected by the suspension of gas, which has caused losses, especially for restaurants, bakeries and other businesses.

On the other hand, and in order to guarantee security in homes, said Ministry made the following recommendations to users of the service so that its restoration is safe:

Be attentive to the official channels, through which the technical indications for the restoration of the safe service in your region are delivered.

In the event of any concern, contact the emergency lines provided by the companies that provide residential public service in your territory.

Keep the keys of both the measurement centers and the internal network and gas appliances closed. Once you are informed by the ESP that the service is enabled, make sure that your house has adequate ventilation: doors and windows open to create drafts.

Permanently consult the communication channels of the companies providing the service. Follow their recommendations to the letter.

However, since neither the causes nor the management that must be given to this phenomenon have been identified, TGI confirms that it is and will continue to be a priority to preserve the integrity of such an important infrastructure for the country, therefore, it will seek the best alternative to protect it from external causes.

About alternate connection with flexible tubing:

TGI has decided to keep the alternative of laying the network with coiled pipe in progress in order to provide reliability.

It is progressing satisfactorily in the process, being today the 4th day of 9 established in the schedule. Of the 380 meters of land required for the laying of the alternative network, 280 meters have been uncovered. The first of the two required shorings was also completed.

About the cause root:

Regardless of the exact detection of this heating and gas outlet, the work articulated in the solution of the gas supply problem is maintained, generating alternatives in the short and medium term.

In this stage of analysis and implementation of preventive measures, the good sense of the communities is resorted to in order to carry out a safe and successful exercise, for this reason he appreciates everyone’s collaboration so as not to go to the scene and allow this contingency to be overcome.

It will always be a priority for the work group made up of the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the national and territorial authorities and companies in the natural gas sector, to ensure the supply of this energy that facilitates the life of the population and promotes the development of the country. , says the Transportadora de Gas Internacional, TGI.