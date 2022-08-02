[NTD Beijing time on August 1, 2022]Starting from August 1, Shanghai will continue to experience high temperature weather for ten days, especially from the 6th to the 8th, the extreme maximum temperature may reach 40℃. Nine provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities) including Xinjiang, Chongqing, and Hubei also experienced high temperature during the day on August 1, with a maximum of over 40°C.

According to a comprehensive report by Chinese media on the 1st, Shanghai will continue to experience high temperature in the next ten days. This is the third round of sustained high temperature heat wave this year.

Among them, there will be extremely hot weather above 37°C from August 5th, and the extreme maximum temperature from the 6th to the 8th will reach 39~40°C. At the same time, local thunderstorms are prone to occur in the afternoon, accompanied by strong convective weather such as short-term heavy precipitation, thunderstorms and strong winds.

From the afternoon to the first half of the night on the 1st, there may be showers or thunderstorms in some parts of Shanghai, and the temperature once again exceeds the high temperature line. At 10:40 am, the Shanghai Central Meteorological Observatory issued a high temperature yellow warning signal.

In mid-July and late July this year, high temperature weather occurred in Shanghai.

For example, at around 12:40 noon on July 14, the temperature at Xujiahui Station in Shanghai exceeded 40°C and reached 40.3°C; on the 13th, the highest temperature in Shanghai reached 40.9°C; on the 10th, the highest temperature in Shanghai was 40.0°C. At that time, there were at least two suspected heatstroke cases in Shanghai, one of whom died. On July 20, the highest temperature at Shanghai Xujiahui Station reached 38.0°C, which was more than 6°C higher than the previous day.

Sichuan Chongqing local 40℃

In addition to Shanghai, on August 1, nine provinces and autonomous regions including Xinjiang and Hubei in China also experienced high temperature weather.

The Central Meteorological Observatory of the Mainland predicts that during the day on August 1, there will be high temperatures above 35°C in the southern Xinjiang Basin, southern Shaanxi, Hubei, Jiangnan, southern China, eastern Sichuan, and Chongqing.

Among them, the southern Xinjiang Basin, eastern Hunan, Jiangxi, southern Zhejiang, western Fujian, eastern Sichuan, western Chongqing, northeastern Guangxi, central and northern Guangdong and other places have the highest temperature of 37-39 °C, and the highest temperature in southeastern Sichuan and southwestern Chongqing, etc. Locally it can reach above 40℃.

Since June this year, high temperature weather has occurred in many provinces and cities in China, and deaths from heat have occurred in Zhejiang, Shanghai, Sichuan and other places, that is, heat stroke.

Heat stroke refers to a disease in which the human body is exposed to high temperature and high humidity environment, the body’s adjustment function is unbalanced, and the internal heat is excessively accumulated, thereby causing damage to the nervous organs, and the fatality rate is extremely high.

From June 13 to mid-July, the high temperature in China has continued for a month, and officials said that more than 900 million people were affected.

