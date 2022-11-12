Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, November 11. Question: In the north, there is a large range of rain and snow weather in all regions and departments to ensure relevant protection

Xinhua News Agency reporter

As the strong cold air continues to move eastward and southward, the scope of influence has expanded to most of the central and eastern parts of my country, and a large range of rain and snow will occur in the northern region. The Central Meteorological Observatory continued to issue a blue blizzard warning on the 11th.

Monitoring data show that on the 10th, 1 to 4 mm of snow or sleet fell in parts of northern Xinjiang along the Tianshan Mountains, northern Qinghai, central Gansu, northeastern Inner Mongolia, and northwestern Heilongjiang. It is expected that from 14:00 on the 11th to 14:00 on the 12th, there will be heavy snow in parts of southeastern Inner Mongolia, northern Liaoning, central and western Jilin, and southeastern Heilongjiang, and there will be local blizzards (10 to 15 mm). 3 to 6 cm, up to 8 cm or more locally. The night of the 11th to the daytime of the 12th is the strongest precipitation period.

“This cold air process has the characteristics of a wide range of influence, a large temperature drop, and a large intensity of rain and snow in the northern region. The rain and snow weather in the northern region is particularly obvious, and there will be a phase transition between rain and snow in some areas.” The chief forecaster of the Central Meteorological Observatory Zhang Fanghua said that the precipitation in the northern region will be significantly higher than the same period of the year, and some areas may approach or reach the extreme value of the same period of the year.

Affected by the cold air, the temperature in many places will drop by 4°C to 8°C, and the local cooling rate can reach more than 12°C. The highest temperature in some areas has dropped to freezing point, and the chill is obvious, and energy supply has attracted much attention.

In response to this round of strong cooling and rain, snow and strong winds, State Grid Heilongjiang Electric Power launched a level III (yellow) emergency response to the rain, snow and freezing disaster on the 10th, and organized special inspections and night inspections of equipment, especially for cross-high-speed railways, Overhead transmission lines of expressways and important transmission channels, as well as operation and maintenance of power facilities supplying power to important users, ensure electricity for people’s livelihood.

In order to ensure energy supply during the peak season, the 13 mines and 11 coal preparation plants affiliated to the National Energy Group Shendong Coal are operating at full capacity, strictly implement anti-freezing measures, and increase the supervision of 21 loading stations. .

“Our team can produce up to 48,000 tons of coal a day. We strictly require stable, fast and accurate support work. While ensuring the output, we also control the quality of the project.” Yan Peng said.

In the north, heating has been started in many places, and the warmth has reached thousands of households with heating pipes. Walking into the processing factory community in Zhongxing Street, Sujiatun District, Shenyang, Liaoning Province, the rows of heating pipe networks that were originally erected in the air were all buried underground after renovation this summer. Residents said that the problem of dripping and leaking from the old pipe network in the past is gone. “The house has risen several (Celsius) degrees at once!”

Snow, icing, and low visibility are likely to adversely affect traffic travel. China Railway Shenyang Bureau Group Co., Ltd. started the severe weather warning in a timely manner, and organized personnel to be on duty at key turnouts to prevent ice and snow from interfering with the railway transportation order. To avoid icing on the catenary and affecting train operation; at the same time, lay anti-skid mats at the entrances and exits, ticket offices, escalators, etc., to prevent passengers from slipping and hurting.

On the morning of the 11th, snowflakes floated in Heihe City, Heilongjiang Province. Some roads implemented temporary traffic control, and some expressways were limited to 80 kilometers per hour from 8:00 on the 11th. The Heihe Urban Management Comprehensive Law Enforcement Bureau quickly assembled a snow-clearing team, dispatched more than 1,000 street and road cleaners, and 10 large-scale snow-clearing machinery and equipment to clear the snow on the road in time to ensure the smoothness of the road.

The Traffic Management Bureau of the Ministry of Public Security issued a reminder that the rain and snow cause the road surface to be slippery and affect safe driving. Drivers should keep in mind “speed reduction, distance control, and bright tail”, and drive cautiously to ensure safety.

In order to effectively prevent and deal with disastrous weather in winter and promote the stable production and supply of vegetables in facilities, the Planting Industry Management Department of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs recently issued a reminder that in the case of low temperature, rain, snow and freezing weather, it is necessary to maintain and reinforce the shed in time, and strengthen thermal insulation and heat storage. After the snow falls and the weather cools down, a small amount of fertilization and watering can be combined with drip irrigation, and large amounts of water can be avoided. Strengthen fertilizer and water management, improve vegetable stress resistance, and promote plant growth.

In rainy and snowy weather, many outdoor workers still stick to their posts. In recent years, the All-China Federation of Trade Unions has vigorously promoted the construction of outdoor worker service sites. Up to now, trade unions at all levels across the country have invested a total of 1.866 billion yuan, and 105,800 sites have been built, effectively alleviating the practical problems of outdoor workers such as “difficulty eating, drinking, resting, and toileting”. . In the next step, the All-China Federation of Trade Unions will continue to increase site construction efforts, strengthen the application of new technologies, improve the pertinence and effectiveness of site services, and enhance service balance and accessibility.

The forecast of the meteorological department shows that on the 13th, the precipitation in the northern region will tend to end, and it is expected that in the next 10 days, the possibility of strong cold air in my country is less likely.

Previously, the “triple” La Niña incident has attracted much attention. Many people are concerned about whether it will be colder this winter? Zhou Bing, chief expert of climate services at the National Climate Center, said that the “triple” La Niña is not a “triple” La Niña, but refers to the three consecutive winters starting from 2020 that have been affected by La Niña events, which does not mean that the climate impact will be doubled.

Zhou Bing said that the La Niña event is only one of the important factors affecting my country’s winter climate, not the only one. The temperature of winter in my country is closely related to the intensity of the East Asian winter monsoon. In addition, Arctic sea ice, Eurasian snow cover, and the internal natural variability of the atmospheric circulation system also play an important role. Although the probability of a colder winter in La Niña years is greater, it does not mean that there will be a cold winter.

The climate forecast for this winter previously released by the National Climate Center shows that the intensity of cold air that is expected to affect my country this winter is generally weaker. The periodic characteristics of temperature changes are obvious, with the first winter being warmer and the latter winter being cooler, and the precipitation in most parts of the country is close to the same period of the year or less. The meteorological department will strengthen research and judgment in response to the uncertainty of the evolution of the climate system, and continuously update the monitoring and forecasting situation on a rolling basis.