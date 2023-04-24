In the pack is not a good idea

Home page Life Reside

Von: Andrea Stettner

From the supermarket directly to the pantry? This is not a good idea with flour. How to store the baking ingredient correctly – and why the bag is not an option.

Proper storage of food is of great importance for its shelf life and quality. Flour, in particular, which is commonly used in many households, requires special storage. Why flour shouldn’t be stored in a bag, but should be kept tightly closed – and how best to do this.

Why not store flour in the bag?

Grocery store flour is usually sold in paper bags, but these are not good for long-term storage. Paper is a porous material and allows air, moisture and pests to pass through. This can degrade the taste of the flour and make it more susceptible to mold and insect infestations (such as food moths).

Leaving the bag open also allows moisture from the air to get in, making the flour clumpy and potentially going bad. Therefore, flour should always be stored in an airtight container.

Flour is susceptible to moth infestation and should therefore always be stored airtight. © mihaigrey/Imago

How to properly store flour?

Airtight containers, such as glass or plastic jars, are ideal for storing flour. These containers keep moisture and pests out and protect the flour from exposure to light and air.

It’s also important to store flour in a cool and dry place, as heat and humidity can affect the shelf life of the flour. Flour should therefore not be stored near sources of moisture or heat such as a sink, stove or dishwasher.

Stored properly, flour lasts about a year, whole wheat flour about half as long.

If in doubt, throw away the flour

Flour is often used to make dough or to coat food. However, it is important to check the flour before using it to make sure it is still fresh and of good quality. If the flour smells musty or has small brown spots, it should be discarded. Cobweb-like threads can indicate a moth infestation. Then discard the flour and check the remaining food supplies for an infestation.

