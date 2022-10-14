Original title: Guangxi accepted 400,000 consumer complaints and reports in the past ten years and recovered 530 million yuan in economic losses

Xinhua News, Nanning, October 14th (Reporter Roland Intern Liang Yaosheng) On October 12th, the press conference on “Forging a New Journey: This Decade of Market Supervision in Guangxi” was held in Nanning. The reporter learned from the meeting that in the past ten years, various work in the field of market supervision in Guangxi has achieved remarkable results.

The scene of the press conference (photographed by Yang Biao issued by China Central Broadcasting Network)

The market business environment continued to optimize. In the past ten years, the reform of Guangxi’s commercial system has achieved remarkable results, the efficiency of registration and approval has been greatly improved, and the time for business establishment has been reduced to 0.5 days (excluding bank account opening); Reduced by 85%; electronic certificates for food production and operation licenses are reduced to 10 working days, and 8 types of low-risk foods are subject to “certification before review”; the improvement of the exit mechanism for market entities is accelerated, and the first nationwide “one network” for enterprise deregistration service, the time limit for deregistration is compressed to 1 working day. As of the end of September 2022, Guangxi actually had 4.173 million market entities, a net increase of nearly 3 million from the beginning of 2012.

Market supervision capacity continued to strengthen. In the past ten years, Guangxi has focused on the special governance of enterprise-related charges and people’s livelihood, and investigated and dealt with 2,661 cases of price violations and imposed economic sanctions of 420 million yuan; strengthened online market supervision, investigated and dealt with 329 illegal cases; strengthened advertising supervision, investigated and dealt with false violations There were 7,445 advertising cases, with a fine of 61.049 million yuan; 400,000 consumer complaints and reports were accepted, economic losses of 530 million yuan were recovered, and the consumption environment continued to improve.

Market security situation continues to improve. In the past ten years, the pass rate of industrial product quality supervision and random inspection in Guangxi’s production field has increased from 91% in 2012 to 94.8% in 2021, an increase of 3.8 percentage points, and no regional or systematic food safety incidents have occurred.

The quality of market development continues to improve. From 2012 to 2021, Guangxi has issued and implemented 1,697 local Guangxi standards, 430 group standards and 31,000 public enterprise standards on national platforms. In the past ten years, Guangxi has obtained a total of 29,000 various quality certification certificates, an increase of 2.6 times compared with 2012; by the end of 2021, the total number of invention patents in Guangxi will reach 28,000, an increase of 10.2 times compared with 2012. By the end of 2021, Guangxi had accumulated 389,000 valid registered trademarks, an increase of nearly 7 times compared with 2012.

