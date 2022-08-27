Source title: In the past two days, 6 new cases of local infection have been added to the remote control and management of Beijing

China News Service, Beijing News, August 27th (Xu Jing) Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director of the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention, announced at a press conference on epidemic prevention and control on the 27th that from 0:00 to 15:00 on August 27, Beijing added There are 3 cases of local new coronary pneumonia virus infection (18 to 20 infected), 2 cases in Daxing District and 1 case in Chaoyang District; 2 cases of mild infection and 1 case of asymptomatic infection; all of them are isolated observers. They have been transferred to designated hospitals for isolation and treatment, and relevant risk points and personnel have been controlled and placed. From 0:00 to 24:00 on August 26, 3 new cases of local new coronary pneumonia virus infection were added, all of which were quarantined observers. Chaoyang District, Changping District, and Daxing District each have 1 case; 2 ordinary cases and 1 mild case have been notified. 20 cases of infection reported since August 15 Liu Xiaofeng introduced at the press conference that among the 3 newly infected persons, infected persons 18 and 19 are the family members of infected person 12 reported on August 19, and now live in Shanglinyuan Community, Jiugong Town, Daxing District. Centralized isolation as close contacts on August 18, positive nucleic acid test results were reported on August 26, 18 infected persons were diagnosed as asymptomatic infections on August 27, 19 infected persons were diagnosed as confirmed cases, and the clinical classification was mild . Infected Person 20: Currently staying at the Tuanjie Lake Shijia Boutique Hotel in Chaoyang District, and returning to Beijing on August 24, as a close contact of a case outside Beijing for centralized isolation, reported a positive nucleic acid test result on August 27, and was diagnosed as a confirmed case on the same day. Classified as light. Liu Xiaofeng introduced that since August 15, Beijing has reported a total of 20 cases of new coronary pneumonia virus infections, involving 6 districts, including 5 cases in Changping District, 4 cases in Shunyi District and Daxing District, and 3 cases in Chaoyang District and Fengtai District. 1 case in Fangshan District. Many cases were infected on the way back to Beijing, causing sporadic local related cases. He said that this reminds again that personnel entering and returning to Beijing must strictly implement various epidemic prevention and control measures, actively report, and consciously reduce social activities to ensure that they are placed under control at the first time and reduce the risk of social transmission. See also Long live independence - Francesca Sibani Strictly and strictly implement remote management and control and management in Beijing Liu Xiaofeng said that the current overseas epidemic continues to spread, domestic epidemics are scattered in many places, and the summer vacation, Mid-Autumn Festival, and National Day holidays are superimposed, and the risks of importation and liquidity are further increased. We must resolutely overcome paralysis, luck, and relaxation. Epidemic prevention and control in the capital, strict implementation of remote control and Beijing management. He pointed out that at present, some people have gradually shifted from centralized isolation to home health monitoring, and it is necessary to strengthen the standardized management of all links such as transshipment, and strictly stay at home at home. Continue to strengthen the standardized management of centralized isolation points, carry out nucleic acid testing for personnel in centralized isolation points; do a good job in health education and education for personnel in centralized isolation points, and strictly abide by various prevention and control measures such as personal protection, cleaning and disinfection, and health monitoring; centralized isolation point staff It is necessary to do personal protection and implement closed-loop management to prevent cross-infection and occupational exposure. He reminded the general public to earnestly fulfill their personal epidemic prevention responsibilities, insist not to travel or travel to medium and high-risk areas and areas where confirmed cases are reported, strengthen personal protection at all times on the way to and from Beijing, and take planes, trains, subways, buses and other means of transportation. Standardize the wearing of masks, minimize contact with others, and reduce the risk of infection. Take the initiative to report after entering and returning to Beijing, consciously abide by the epidemic prevention regulations, do not have meals, parties, go to crowded places within 7 days, do not visit relatives and friends, take personal protection when going out, strengthen health monitoring, nucleic acid testing, and pay close attention to yourself and your family. If you have symptoms such as fever and dry cough, do not buy and take medicines by yourself, do not take public transportation, report to the doctor in a timely manner, and seek medical treatment according to regulations. See also Embraco and Ex Ilva, green light for social safety nets from the CDM. Ok to the Covid cash integration

China News Service, Beijing News, August 27th (Xu Jing) Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director of the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention, announced at a press conference on epidemic prevention and control on the 27th that from 0:00 to 15:00 on August 27, Beijing added There are 3 cases of local new coronary pneumonia virus infection (18 to 20 infected), 2 cases in Daxing District and 1 case in Chaoyang District; 2 cases of mild infection and 1 case of asymptomatic infection; all of them are isolated observers. They have been transferred to designated hospitals for isolation and treatment, and relevant risk points and personnel have been controlled and placed.

From 0:00 to 24:00 on August 26, 3 new cases of local new coronary pneumonia virus infection were added, all of which were quarantined observers. Chaoyang District, Changping District, and Daxing District each have 1 case; 2 ordinary cases and 1 mild case have been notified.

20 cases of infection reported since August 15

Liu Xiaofeng introduced at the press conference that among the 3 newly infected persons, infected persons 18 and 19 are the family members of infected person 12 reported on August 19, and now live in Shanglinyuan Community, Jiugong Town, Daxing District. Centralized isolation as close contacts on August 18, positive nucleic acid test results were reported on August 26, 18 infected persons were diagnosed as asymptomatic infections on August 27, 19 infected persons were diagnosed as confirmed cases, and the clinical classification was mild .

Infected Person 20: Currently staying at the Tuanjie Lake Shijia Boutique Hotel in Chaoyang District, and returning to Beijing on August 24, as a close contact of a case outside Beijing for centralized isolation, reported a positive nucleic acid test result on August 27, and was diagnosed as a confirmed case on the same day. Classified as light.

Liu Xiaofeng introduced that since August 15, Beijing has reported a total of 20 cases of new coronary pneumonia virus infections, involving 6 districts, including 5 cases in Changping District, 4 cases in Shunyi District and Daxing District, and 3 cases in Chaoyang District and Fengtai District. 1 case in Fangshan District. Many cases were infected on the way back to Beijing, causing sporadic local related cases. He said that this reminds again that personnel entering and returning to Beijing must strictly implement various epidemic prevention and control measures, actively report, and consciously reduce social activities to ensure that they are placed under control at the first time and reduce the risk of social transmission.

Strictly and strictly implement remote management and control and management in Beijing

Liu Xiaofeng said that the current overseas epidemic continues to spread, domestic epidemics are scattered in many places, and the summer vacation, Mid-Autumn Festival, and National Day holidays are superimposed, and the risks of importation and liquidity are further increased. We must resolutely overcome paralysis, luck, and relaxation. Epidemic prevention and control in the capital, strict implementation of remote control and Beijing management.

He pointed out that at present, some people have gradually shifted from centralized isolation to home health monitoring, and it is necessary to strengthen the standardized management of all links such as transshipment, and strictly stay at home at home. Continue to strengthen the standardized management of centralized isolation points, carry out nucleic acid testing for personnel in centralized isolation points; do a good job in health education and education for personnel in centralized isolation points, and strictly abide by various prevention and control measures such as personal protection, cleaning and disinfection, and health monitoring; centralized isolation point staff It is necessary to do personal protection and implement closed-loop management to prevent cross-infection and occupational exposure.

He reminded the general public to earnestly fulfill their personal epidemic prevention responsibilities, insist not to travel or travel to medium and high-risk areas and areas where confirmed cases are reported, strengthen personal protection at all times on the way to and from Beijing, and take planes, trains, subways, buses and other means of transportation. Standardize the wearing of masks, minimize contact with others, and reduce the risk of infection. Take the initiative to report after entering and returning to Beijing, consciously abide by the epidemic prevention regulations, do not have meals, parties, go to crowded places within 7 days, do not visit relatives and friends, take personal protection when going out, strengthen health monitoring, nucleic acid testing, and pay close attention to yourself and your family. If you have symptoms such as fever and dry cough, do not buy and take medicines by yourself, do not take public transportation, report to the doctor in a timely manner, and seek medical treatment according to regulations.