See also From Cragnotti to Frescobaldi, one of the most prestigious Italian wine estates changes hands teacher "Creating a Lively and Warm Atmosphere" There is a new atmosphere everywhere on the campus of each school. At the gate of Huangchenggen Primary School in Xicheng District, several teachers are using colorful balloons and stickers to make a small landscape with idioms such as "progress by leaps and bounds" and "strive to be strong". "We and the students are looking forward to returning to a vibrant campus," said Zhang Ying, vice principal of the school. In the teaching building, colorful lantern riddles are hung under various lanterns, and cute rabbit New Year pictures are posted on the wish wall next to the classroom, waiting for students to write down their goals for the new semester. "Returning to campus after a few months, we hope to create a lively and warm atmosphere for students." Zhang Ying inspected the corridors and wrote down the details that needed to be improved. She said, "The teachers designed interesting activities such as guessing lantern riddles and sticking to the wish wall to attract students and let them transition from a leisurely study and life during the holidays to a standardized and orderly campus life." Semester message: "Open your heart and smile, and welcome the new semester together." The head teachers of each class are neatly placing new books and learning utensils on the students' seats. In the past two days, the teachers of Zhongguancun No. 2 Primary School in Haidian District are also preparing for the new semester. In addition to regular items such as distributing new books, preparing sports equipment, cleaning the class, and designing creative board newspapers, each teacher carefully prepared a message for the start of the school year, expressing their welcome and expectations to the students with heart-warming and motivating words, and welcoming the students back. See also The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges the United States to reconsider the issue of Chinese students going to the United States to protect their legal rights |

Tomorrow, primary and secondary schools in Beijing will officially start school. This weekend, many primary and secondary schools have opened their doors. Students return to school early, and teachers are busy preparing for the start of the school year, feeling the joy of reunion after a long absence.

student

“It feels good to be back at school”

“Hello, teacher!” Early in the morning, Changchang Road Primary School in Shijingshan District was full of laughter and laughter. Students dressed in school uniforms that they hadn’t had a chance to wear for a long time, happily ran into the long-lost campus. In the classrooms of each class, everyone was busy getting new textbooks, sharing interesting stories during the winter vacation, and rehearsing the opening ceremony… Zhang Tianxin, a fifth-grade student, said: “It feels so good to be back at school. kind!”

“The children are all smiling, and their greetings are very loud.” Xue Dong, the principal of Changchang Road Primary School, said that it has been a long time since we saw each other. The children have grown taller and some have gained weight. “After school starts, we will pay more attention to children’s health. Growing up, physical training will be carried out step by step.”

Not only this school, many primary and secondary school students returned to school this weekend. Beijing No. 2 Experimental Primary School opened its campus one day in advance. Students who meet the admission requirements can apply for approval and enter the school to meet teachers and classmates. Students from Beijing No. 3 Middle School and Yuxin School Affiliated to Capital Normal University returned to school for registration, and many graduate students have already entered the state of study ahead of schedule. A senior high school student said: “I cherish the current campus life very much. I can help and encourage each other when I am with my classmates. It is very relaxing and free.”

teacher

“Creating a Lively and Warm Atmosphere”

There is a new atmosphere everywhere on the campus of each school. At the gate of Huangchenggen Primary School in Xicheng District, several teachers are using colorful balloons and stickers to make a small landscape with idioms such as “progress by leaps and bounds” and “strive to be strong”. “We and the students are looking forward to returning to a vibrant campus,” said Zhang Ying, vice principal of the school.

In the teaching building, colorful lantern riddles are hung under various lanterns, and cute rabbit New Year pictures are posted on the wish wall next to the classroom, waiting for students to write down their goals for the new semester. “Returning to campus after a few months, we hope to create a lively and warm atmosphere for students.” Zhang Ying inspected the corridors and wrote down the details that needed to be improved. She said, “The teachers designed interesting activities such as guessing lantern riddles and sticking to the wish wall to attract students and let them transition from a leisurely study and life during the holidays to a standardized and orderly campus life.” Semester message: “Open your heart, show a smile, and welcome the new semester together.” The head teachers of each class are neatly placing new books and learning utensils on the students’ seats.

In the past two days, the teachers of Zhongguancun No. 2 Primary School in Haidian District are also preparing for the new semester. In addition to regular items such as distributing new books, preparing sports equipment, cleaning the class, and designing creative board newspapers, each teacher carefully prepared a message for the start of the school year, expressing their welcome and expectations to the students with heart-warming and motivating words, and welcoming the students back.