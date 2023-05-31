In the Pension Reform project, the pillar system is maintained – news

In the Seventh Commission of the Senate of the Republic, the presentation of the Pension Reform project was held, which is ready for its first debate.

“With this initiative, the senators have accepted the proposal of the pillar system, that is to say, that it goes from two regimes that are in parallel and in competition, to a single unified regime, in what has to do with the General Pension System ”, explained the Minister of Labor and Social Security, Gloria Inés Ramírez.

One of the modifications proposed by the senators, is in the solidarity pillar, to reduce the age of access to women from 65 to 62 years. In this pillar, an income of 223,000 pesos is provided for each elderly person who does not have the possibility of retirement, three times more than the Colombia Mayor Program.

“Today we deliver to the country, a very concerted proposal, we have 71 articles as the president of the Commission explained very well, 18 articles that come for a broad and open debate and 6 that bring partial agreement, these elements fill us with optimism and enthusiasm, and tell Colombia that in the transit of this bill, there is a commitment resulting from the rigor with which we have worked with the teams of senators, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Labor and with the team actuarial from the National University”, said the head of the labor portfolio.

The pension reform project, “Change for Old Age”, was filed on March 22 and was built in a tripartite subcommittee, made up of businessmen, labor unions, the National Government and pensioner confederations.