Home » In the Pension Reform project, the pillar system is maintained – news
News

In the Pension Reform project, the pillar system is maintained – news

by admin
In the Pension Reform project, the pillar system is maintained – news

In the Seventh Commission of the Senate of the Republic, the presentation of the Pension Reform project was held, which is ready for its first debate.

With this initiative, the senators have accepted the proposal of the pillar system, that is to say, that it goes from two regimes that are in parallel and in competition, to a single unified regime, in what has to do with the General Pension System ”, explained the Minister of Labor and Social Security, Gloria Inés Ramírez.

One of the modifications proposed by the senators, is in the solidarity pillar, to reduce the age of access to women from 65 to 62 years. In this pillar, an income of 223,000 pesos is provided for each elderly person who does not have the possibility of retirement, three times more than the Colombia Mayor Program.



“Today we deliver to the country, a very concerted proposal, we have 71 articles as the president of the Commission explained very well, 18 articles that come for a broad and open debate and 6 that bring partial agreement, these elements fill us with optimism and enthusiasm, and tell Colombia that in the transit of this bill, there is a commitment resulting from the rigor with which we have worked with the teams of senators, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Labor and with the team actuarial from the National University”, said the head of the labor portfolio.

The pension reform project, “Change for Old Age”, was filed on March 22 and was built in a tripartite subcommittee, made up of businessmen, labor unions, the National Government and pensioner confederations.

See also  SOS! Deportivo Pasto was trapped by the protests in Peru

You may also like

[China Channel • Frontier Information]Guangdong Food and Drug...

Dresden: The 5 best concerts in June 2023

Buying an investment apartment is currently more advantageous...

Symbolic delivery of sentence to peasant organization of...

Warrants – the classic among leverage products

Uganda punishes homosexuals with the death penalty

A new proposal for environmental education in Cesar...

Playing the Strongest Voice of Openness and Cooperation—Written...

Excavator hits gas line – all clear after...

“Civil society is necessary, the organized citizen is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy