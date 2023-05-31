In the phase of North Korea’s launch… “Korean people, skepticism about the government’s disaster response” NYT :: sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

“The government received widespread criticism after the Itaewon disaster”



[서울=뉴시스] The Joint Chiefs of Staff announced that a so-called space projectile launched by North Korea in a southward direction from Dongchang-ri, North Pyongan Province at 6:29 am on the 31st fell into the sea about 200 km west of Eocheong Island. The military is analyzing detailed specifications such as the model and flight distance of the projectile.

[워싱턴=뉴시스]Correspondent Nan-Young Kim = While North Korea failed to launch a space launch vehicle that claimed to be equipped with a satellite, an article focused on the South Korean government’s response to the disaster.

The New York Times (NYT) reported on the 31st (local time) in an article titled “Sirens and chaos shake Seoul after false evacuation warnings” about the situation right after North Korea launched a projectile, “South Koreans have deep doubts about the government’s ability to deal with major disasters. was,” he pointed out.

In particular, it is pointed out that this trend has become stronger since the Itaewon disaster that occurred in October last year. The NYT said, “The Yoon Seok-yeol government has received widespread criticism for failing to prevent or respond quickly to the deadly crowd congestion that killed nearly 160 people.”

The article also said that “confusion and panic swept through the city of 10 million people” for 30 minutes after the alarm siren sounded at 6:32 am, immediately after the North’s launch.

The NYT continued, saying, “The following message has arrived,” and noted that “the Korean government sent a notification that the previous warning was a ‘false alarm'” and that “anxiety soon turned into anger and anger.”

The NYT said, “South Koreans who grew up accustomed to North Korea’s frequent provocations had an uneasy experience on this day about how their country would respond to a major military attack, as the government caused confusion with the airborne warning system.”

In addition, referring to the alert issued on Baengnyeong Island, “authorities are investigating whether the same warning was issued in Seoul even though the (North Korean) rocket flew hundreds of kilometers west of Seoul,” he explained.

Citing critical experts, the New York Times said, “Today’s reaction is a symptom of the government’s failure to ensure public safety amid the growing nuclear threat, which has championed a hardline stance on North Korea.”

Ahn Byung-jin, a professor at Kyung Hee University, pointed out in this article, “It is right for the Yoon Seok-yeol government to have a sense of crisis in North Korea,” but “the general public has hardly been trained on how to respond to this situation.”

“The commotion we experienced this morning summarizes how the government is failing to understand and respond to this ‘new normal’ regarding North Korea.”

Min Yoon-geun, a university student living in Seoul, pointed out in an article that day that if false alarms are repeated, citizens can become insensitive even to real emergencies.

On the other hand, the NYT said on the same day, “South Korea regularly conducted civil defense exercises during the Cold War,” and “However, under President Moon Jae-in, more diplomacy with North Korea was involved, and these exercises became a distant memory for many people.”

