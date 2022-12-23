Listen to the audio version of the article

Public calls for recruitment with a “preference title” for pregnant women, compared to candidates with the same score. An upside-down world of work that the Province of Treviso wants to focus on, to favor – not hinder as it is now – women who come to the interview with a big belly. Objective? Counter the demographic decline, one of the country’s emergencies, and take a concrete step forward in gender equality.

A “provocation”

Because you can have nurseries and flexible hours as long as you want: but if pregnancy excludes a candidate for that post from the outset, the disparity will remain the same. The turning point was announced by the president of the Province of Treviso, Stefano Marcon, Northern League supporter, mayor of Castelfranco Veneto. His, at the moment, is a political message, a “provocation” in the bla-bla-bla around the theme of female employment.

“He must pass a different message”

Marcon announced it yesterday, during the assembly of mayors of the Marca meeting for the approval of the budget. “From now on in each recruitment notice – he said – we will insert a title of preference: in the event of a tie, priority will be given to the woman who may be pregnant at that moment”. “We must somehow promote the birth rate with a welfare system that must give peace of mind – he added – and must pass a different message than what we are used to”.

Bipartisan adhesions to the proposal

Of course, the risk of unconstitutionality is just around the corner. And in fact the administrator hastened to point out that the turning point must first be endorsed by the Legislator. “If the law allows it – he explained – we will insert a” preference title “for women who will take part in the competition in a state of pregnancy”. Then the incentive for the birth rate needs many other things, starting from the increase in the single allowance, from support for nursery schools. Marcon’s proposal has currently garnered bipartisan endorsements. “I see anything that favors women as a positive thing, especially considering that, if they participate in public tenders, they may also be unemployed,” commented Cristina Andretta, Northern League mayor of Vedelago (Treviso). But also a civic mayor, Stefania Golisciani, first citizen of Casale sul Sile – here Lega, FdI and Pd are in opposition – gave a positive opinion: “Ideally, if we lived in a perfect world – he observed -, I would not be in favor to measures that protect women, let alone pregnant women, and I say this as a mother of a 20-month-old baby. But in this historic moment, full of cultural distortions due to which women, especially if waiting, are discriminated against, it is necessary to recognize the reality of the facts, therefore a change of course is welcome”.

The case in Veneto in 2017

In 2017 in Veneto the news of a woman in the ninth month of pregnancy, Martina Camuffo, hired in Mestre by a web designer agency caused a sensation. Martina was overwhelmed by messages from many expectant mothers and women, who rejoiced at that turning point. Of course she remained an isolated case.