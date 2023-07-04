in the Region the meeting with territories and social partners — Emilia-Romagna Region

Overflight over flooded areas with Vice President Priolo. Delivered the dossier, already sent to the National Department of Civil Protection, with the recognition of the necessary interventions. Resources for reconstruction, 100% compensation to citizens and companies, first contributions of 20 thousand euros to companies and works to be started by the autumn, open questions

Il fly over in the areas affected by the flood and then two meetings in the headquarters of the Region, in Bologna: the first with the mayor of the Metropolitan City of Bologna, Matthew Leporethe presidents of the Provinces of Forlì-Cesena, Enzo Lattuca, Ravenna, Michele De Pascale, Rimini, Jamil Sadegholvaad, Modena, Fabio BragliaReggio Emilia, George ZanniFerrara, Gianni Michele Padovaniand the mayor of Forlì, Gianluca Zattini.

The second appointment, in the afternoon, with the social partners, trade unions and businesses, and the components of the regional society, all subjects gathered in the Pact for Work and the Climate.

This, in short, is the first day of the commissioner for reconstruction, general Francesco Paolo Figliuoloin Emilia-Romagna, accompanied by the President of the Region, Stefano Bonacciniby the vice president with responsibility for civil protection, Irene Prioloand by the Undersecretary to the Presidency, David Baruffi.

Meetings that served to provide the Commissioner with an overview of the situation and to take stock of the open questions.

Three of the most urgent ones on which we were confronted the shared goal of finding concrete answers.

The first concerns intervention priorities for the restoration of embankments, roads and landslidesbased on the survey sent to National Department of Civil Protection last June 23rd. Provisional list of about 6,000 works for an estimated expenditure of 1.9 billion euros which the Government will now have to finance.

The dossier was also delivered today to the commissioner Sonwith the works divided between construction sites already closed, in progress and to be started and reported within the yearwith the aim of prioritizing the execution of works in particular on rivers and roads.

The second question concerns i first refunds to affected businesses (contribution of up to 20,000 euros). At the moment, in fact, while the mechanism to disburse the 5 thousand euros has already been activated first immediate support to citizens with the advance of 3 thousand as early as July, the refreshment mechanism for companies and economic activities has not yet been launched.

Third theme at the center of the comparison, the quantification of resources allocated to Emilia-Romagnatogether with the guarantee of 100% compensation to citizens and businessesbeyond the first possible contributions.

As known, the Region has already presented the Government with an initial estimate of the damages of approx 8.8 billion euros.

“I decided to come to Emilia-Romagna immediately, because it is the region most affected by the wave of bad weather last May – declares the general Son-. I’m here to listen to your needs and make myself available, with the will to work together right away.

My commitment is to develop a work plan quickly. And this will not be an isolated visit, but I will return to the area soon to visit the provinces involved, because I think it is right to see the situation in person”.

“I thank General Figliuolo who, even before the formal appointment, which we hope will arrive as soon as possible, decided with a great sense of responsibility to come immediately to Emilia-Romagna, responding to the invitation I made him on behalf of the territories and the system regional – says the president Bonaccini-. It is a sign of respect for the affected populations which we obviously appreciate, also because, we reiterate it, there is not a minute left to lose”.

“We must proceed quickly – continues the president-. With autumn not so far off, we need to make the area safe: rivers, landslides, roads, so as not to be caught unprepared and not make what we have already done in vain, the construction sites already closed for more urgent interventions, immediately after May 17″.

“General Figliuolo will have all possible collaboration from this area – he adds Bonaccini-. As you could see, here we are used to working together, for common goals: in this case, restarting our region”.

The situation

At the moment they are still 486of which 72 minors, the people accommodated in structures made available by the Municipalities or in hotels: 245 in the province of Ravenna, 161 in that of Forlì-Cesena, 78 in the metropolitan city of Bologna and 2 in charge in the province of Rimini.

760 municipal and provincial roads closed to traffic: 431 completely and 329 partially, while on the other 162 you proceed in an alternating one-way way.

I am 1,105 landslides reported: 149 in the Bologna area, 455 in the province of Forlì-Cesena, 42 in the Modena area, 297 in the Ravenna area, 15 in the Reggio area and 147 in the Rimini area. From the first estimate the number of building involved is of 1.890.

Still 365 volunteers at work: 119 of the civil protection system of Emilia-Romagna, 161 of the national system and 85 of the mobile columns of the Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Piedmont and Lazio Regions.

Public damages, urgent works for over 4 billion euros

Based on the reconnaissance sent to the National Department of Civil Protection, the first urgent works amount to 1.9 billion euros (1,933,048,737.35), divided as follows:

– total completed works: 16,149,905.60 euros

– work in progress: 507,006,385 euros

– additional works to be started and reported by December 2023: 312,512,160 euros

– interventions to be activated and reported by April 2024: 262,265,048.91 euros

– interventions to be activated in 2024 and which will be reported after April 2024: 835,115,236.66 euros.

To these first ones 6,469 interventions (letter a) and b) of the art. 25 paragraph 2 of Legislative Decree 1/2018) are added further 3.145 interventions to restore the damage (letter d) of the art. 25 paragraph 2 of Legislative Decree 1/2018) for 2.520.781.580,79.

Damage to private individuals, over 2 billion euros

As regards private individuals, the first estimate of the damage on a number of buildings estimated at 70.302 (68,432 flooded areas, 1,890 landslide areas) amounts to 2.182.000.000.

Damage to businesses and agriculture, over 2 billion euros

The first estimate of the number of businesses potentially damaged is of 9.542 for a grand total of 943.218.821 where the expenses for the reconstruction of stocks and the loss of income are not included and while the analysis on the mountain territory is still in progress.

As regards the farmsbased on a first estimate, are 8.935 damaged ones for 1 billion and 100 million. Also in this case not counting the reconstruction of stocks and the loss of income.

