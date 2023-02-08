The GAULA in Huila managed to capture the alleged perpetrator of the attack against the indigenous senator Aida Quilcué that occurred in October 2022.

In a judicial investigation and intelligence work, the National Police, through Gaula-Huila, captured Campo Elías Ramos Alonso, alias ‘Chinga’, allegedly responsible for the attack on Senator Aida Quilcué in a rural area of ​​La Plata, in facts presented on October 29, 2022 in the Guadualejo sector, limits between Páez Cauca and La Plata Huila.

In the attack denounced by Senator Quilcué, the vehicle received six gunshot wounds when it refused to stop. Likewise, a video recorded an attack on another vehicle belonging to some foreigners who were moving through this sector and who refused to stop on this same road that connects the departments of Huila and Cauca.

“In the body of evidence held by the Gaula, there is evidence of the criminal act of ‘Chinga’ with other of his henchmen, who intercept vehicles on this road to demand large sums of money in exchange for allowing their transit from Huila to Cauca and vice versa,” said the Huila Police.

Between $10,000,000 and $50,000,000 million pesos was the amount required from product marketing companies to allow their mobilization through this road corridor, under penalty of not incinerating the vehicles; in many cases the extortions were transferred to the families of the drivers to pressure illegal payments.

On October 24, the Gaula Huila, captured alias “Bertulfo”, a trusted man of “Chinga” and participated in these acts of extortion of trading companies.