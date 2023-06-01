Home » In the San Martín neighborhood, a man died after receiving an electric shock
In the San Martín neighborhood, a man died after receiving an electric shock

In the San Martín neighborhood, a man died after receiving an electric shock

On the public highway of Carrera 21 with Calle 34 in the San Martín neighborhood of Valledupar, a person was killed after receiving a strong electric shock when handling high-voltage cables on a power pole, where, apparently, he was doing construction work. fraudulent way.

After the events recorded on Wednesday morning, the community called the authorities, who proceeded to carry out the technical inspection of the body.

In a similar case, Manuel Francisco Hernández Herrera, 69, died in the municipality of Bosconia, after receiving an electric shock while repairing the ceiling of his home.

His son reported that Hernández touched cables and when he came into contact with electricity he fell from the ladder where he was doing the work.

