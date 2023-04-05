Surely you have thought about traveling in the next few days, either by land, air or sea. In the first case, you consult the transport terminal for the availability of routes, prices, transport companies and quickly find out about the conditions of the road, before leaving. If the option is air transport, the routine is more or less the same, buy the tickets in advance, do it with an official airline and leave from the airport that has all the conditions to transport you with the security you need to reach your destination. .

But these simple principles, which are not new, also apply to the maritime transport service. So, if your destination is to enjoy any of the beaches in the Caribbean or the Colombian Pacific, you must hire the services that will take you to the chosen island, hotel or tourist attraction; and as happens in the land or air routes, there is an Authority that regulates it and imposes conditions on the operators, and this is the General Maritime Directorate, which through its 13 Maritime Port Captaincies throughout the country, exercises control over maritime traffic, however, the effectiveness of any control entails a degree of personal responsibility and so that you or your family do not take risks, we invite you to read the following, for your safety, your life and that of your relatives .

before navigating

In the same way that you hear about the weather conditions in your city, at sea these indicators handle key information for navigation, such as wind speed and wave height. In both the Caribbean and the Pacific, Dimar has its Oceanographic and Hydrographic Research Centers that daily issue these forecasts for sailors and that can be easily consulted on the Internet from any search engine.

Keep in mind that at sea the terminals are called piers and the officially constituted ones have a name, an operating permit and, in general, have docks from where the companies offer the transportation service that you legally buy and for which you receive a ticket. . At these sites you will always find a Dimar inspector who verifies the departure and arrival of the ships in compliance with security measures. On the other hand, it is likely that they will offer you cheaper transportation services, but the risks also increase, since those who offer you this informal transportation do so in boats that are not registered, that do not have documents, communications equipment, safety and with the certified crew to operate the ship; In addition, they ship users to unauthorized places where accidents can also occur.

Finally, consult with the Captain of the ship the time authorized by the Harbor Master’s Office to return to the pier since there is a stipulated maximum time due to changing maritime conditions.

during navigation

If you comply with the previous steps and you are ready to board a boat, ask the Captain of the boat or his assistant for the life jacket, adjust it to your body and do not remove it until the end of the tour. It is recommended not to make sudden movements during navigation, nor consume alcoholic beverages or board drunk, avoid a bad moment for you and other travelers. If you observe that the vessel is overcrowded or detect any technical condition that does not generate safety for you, report it to the Dimar inspector who is the one who finally authorizes the departure of the vessel.

As in any other transport service, the boats also have a license plate, must be equipped with a first aid kit, communications equipment and must be operated by trained and certified personnel with a navigation license issued by the Port Captaincy.

At sea, as in any other route, protecting life is the concern of service operators and authorities. In this task, the responsibility is shared and requires a high individual commitment, since, if you already know that acquiring legal services, backed by entities and authorities have a cost, it is your decision to risk acquiring something that, because it is cheap, does not offer you the support or guarantee against any accident.