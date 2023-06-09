In the second half of the year, ‘IPO’ Doosan Robotics requests a preliminary review for a new listing on the KOSPI

(Photo courtesy of Doosan Robotics)

Doosan Robotics, a collaborative robot company of the Doosan Group, requested a preliminary review for a new listing on the KOSPI market to the Korea Exchange.

According to the exchange, Doosan Robotics filed a preliminary listing review with the Korea Exchange on the 9th. Korea Investment & Securities and Mirae Asset Securities acted as the representative organizers, and KB Securities, NH Investment & Securities Credit Suisse (CS) Securities, etc. co-hosted the event.

The number of shares scheduled for listing is 64,819,980 shares, and the number of shares scheduled for public offering is 16.2 million shares. Since the current number of shares in circulation is 48,619,980, all of the shares scheduled for public offering are new shares issued.

Established in 2015, Doosan Robotics is engaged in the manufacturing of special-purpose machines. Its main product is a collaborative robot. Last year, sales were 45 billion won, operating loss was 13.2 billion won, and net loss was 12.5 billion won.

Currently, Doosan is the largest shareholder, holding a 90.91% stake as of the end of last year, and Cobot Holdings and KIP Robotics occupy 6.82% and 2.27% stakes, respectively.

Meanwhile, credit rating agency NICE Rating Information requested a preliminary review for the transfer listing on the KOSPI. Daishin Securities served as the representative manager.