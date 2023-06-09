Home » In the second half of the year, ‘IPO’ Doosan Robotics requests a preliminary review for a new listing on the KOSPI
News

In the second half of the year, ‘IPO’ Doosan Robotics requests a preliminary review for a new listing on the KOSPI

by admin
In the second half of the year, ‘IPO’ Doosan Robotics requests a preliminary review for a new listing on the KOSPI

(Photo courtesy of Doosan Robotics)

Doosan Robotics, a collaborative robot company of the Doosan Group, requested a preliminary review for a new listing on the KOSPI market to the Korea Exchange.

According to the exchange, Doosan Robotics filed a preliminary listing review with the Korea Exchange on the 9th. Korea Investment & Securities and Mirae Asset Securities acted as the representative organizers, and KB Securities, NH Investment & Securities Credit Suisse (CS) Securities, etc. co-hosted the event.

The number of shares scheduled for listing is 64,819,980 shares, and the number of shares scheduled for public offering is 16.2 million shares. Since the current number of shares in circulation is 48,619,980, all of the shares scheduled for public offering are new shares issued.

Established in 2015, Doosan Robotics is engaged in the manufacturing of special-purpose machines. Its main product is a collaborative robot. Last year, sales were 45 billion won, operating loss was 13.2 billion won, and net loss was 12.5 billion won.

Currently, Doosan is the largest shareholder, holding a 90.91% stake as of the end of last year, and Cobot Holdings and KIP Robotics occupy 6.82% and 2.27% stakes, respectively.

Meanwhile, credit rating agency NICE Rating Information requested a preliminary review for the transfer listing on the KOSPI. Daishin Securities served as the representative manager.

See also  Under no circumstances will health reform eliminate EPS: Prada

You may also like

Media: Trump’s audio recording in the document affair...

Series and movie tips: Avatar, Tour de France...

Government and ELN agree to a bilateral ceasefire...

Is PetroChina Fearing Something Big?The general manager led...

Stocks New York: Tech stocks continue to rise...

Slovakia is among the most benevolent countries in...

A prison subject accused of sexually assaulting a...

At the weekend it can crash again in...

The influence of Bukelismo in Latin America: An...

The millionaire that Nacional, DIM and Pereira have...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy