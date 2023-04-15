In the second match of the T20 series, the Green Shirts defeated the Kiwis by 38 runs

National team captain Babar Azam’s brilliant century and Haris Rauf’s excellent bowling gave Pakistan victory in the second T20 match as well. The host New Zealand team lost by 38 runs. Babar Azam won the toss and decided to bat first at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. This time, the world‘s number one opening pair of Babar Azam and Rizwan did not disappoint the cricket fans and gave the team an opening stand of 99 runs by performing brilliantly. Mohammad Rizwan was dismissed for 50 runs off 34 balls. Captain Babar Azam scored a brilliant 101 not out in 58 balls and carried the bat. Iftikhar was not out after scoring 33 runs off 19 balls. The highlight of the match was captain Babar Azam’s brilliant century. He was on 97 runs when he completed his third century in T20 Internationals with a brilliant cover drive off the last ball for a boundary. For New Zealand, Matt Henry took 2 wickets while James Neesham and Ravindra took one wicket each. In response, the New Zealand team managed to score 154 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the allotted overs. Haris Rauf’s devastating bowling once again kept the New Zealand batsmen in check. Harris played an important role in the team’s success by taking 4 wickets against New Zealand for the third time. Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim and Zaman Khan took one wicket each. Mark Chapman scored 65 not out for New Zealand. Chad Bowes scored 26 and captain Tom Latham scored 19 runs. Pakistan won by 38 runs to take a 0-2 lead in the 5-match series.