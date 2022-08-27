Huasheng Online, August 26 (all-media reporter Chang Xiaoying correspondent Xia Jianmin Ma) Today, the “Hunan Good People List” in the second quarter of 2022 was announced in Wugang City, and 60 people (groups) from 14 cities and states in the province were selected.

The event was sponsored by Hunan Civilization Office, and jointly organized by Hunan Civilization Network, Shaoyang Municipal Party Committee Propaganda Department, Shaoyang Municipal Civilization Office, Wugang Municipal Party Committee, Municipal Government and other units. The “good people in Hunan” on the list include ordinary farmers, retired teachers (cadres), retired soldiers, and takeaways. “Good People in China” Xiao Jianfeng and Liu Honghui issued certificates to the representatives of “Good People in Hunan” in the second quarter and presented family heirlooms.

Through video clips, interactive interviews, original literary and artistic programs, etc., the event showcased Chen Fulan, the “good man in Hunan, the most beautiful environmentalist”, Zhou Xiaowen, the dedicated and dedicated “good man in Hunan”, Zheng Yaming, the “good man in Hunan” who helped others, and honest and trustworthy “good man in Hunan”. “The touching story of Peng Ziwen and Tang Aizhen, a good man in Hunan. At the scene, ordinary but extraordinary stories were mixed with laughter, tears and applause from the audience. They conveyed the true love and love of the world with down-to-earth, warm, real and concrete good deeds, and led a new trend of civilization and morality.

“The stories of good people inspire me. I want to learn from them, start from my own side and small things, and strive to be a ‘good person in China‘ and a newcomer of the times.” said Mao Haoxiang, a volunteer from Wugang No. 2 Middle School.

It is understood that the 60 good people (groups) on the “Hunan Good People List” in the second quarter of 2022 received a total of 622,700 likes and comments from the masses and netizens, and the page views reached 675,700 times. Their acts of kindness and righteousness have inspired more people to inherit the power of example and carry forward the customs of civilization.

At the end of the event, the relevant person in charge of Wugang City handed over the banner of the theme of “Hunan Good People” to the representatives of Liling City. In the third quarter of 2022, the “Hunan Good People List” will be announced in Liling City.

In the evening, a symposium was held to study and implement the important reply letter from General Secretary Xi Jinping to “good Chinese” Li Peisheng and Hu Xiaochun, and invited “good Chinese” Xiao Jianfeng and Liu Honghui from Shaoyang, as well as representatives of “Hunan good people” Deng Guixiang and Hu Yuanming in the second quarter. Together, learn and communicate together, play the role of a good person, and actively spread the truth, goodness and beauty, and positive energy.