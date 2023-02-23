“We must remove the poverty with which fiber optic networks are laid, so that, with public money, they can become strong fiber optic networks.”

During his visit on February 22 to “The Net of the Wind”, In the indigenous reservation of Pueblo Nuevo, in Caldono, Cauca, President Petro said that community internet networks or connectivity communities, a proposal included in the National Development Plan 2022-2026, should be expanded and replicated throughout the country.

‘La Red del Viento’ currently has 54 connection points that benefit between 500 and 600 people from the indigenous reservation of Caldono, Cauca.

“An informed people is a conscious people, a communicated people is a powerful people. So, Minister (for ICT, Sandra Urrutia), I want this activity of the Wind Network to spread throughout the country. This is not communism, this is called democracy. Democracy is that any person, man or woman; child, young or old; indigenous or non-indigenous; mestizo or white; black or black, can really be the true owner of power every day,” said the head of state.

For this, as he explained, there are “nearly 3,000 (networks), some more community-based than others, connectivity communities. You have to multiply them by ten, by 100. You have to remove all the regulations that prevent it, you have to remove the poverty with which these fiber optic networks are laid so that, with public money, they can become strong fiber optic networks” .

According to Petro, the strategy implemented in that ancestral town can be extended through the roads; reach villages, towns, large cities and, therefore, neighborhoods.

“This government must promote, through public contracting, that these networks can be extended to the next village and to the next shelter for another type of culture and thus for all Afro-descendant communities and thus for all popular neighborhoods in Colombia and like this for all the youth and, in this way, we could have the channels of popular communication, that is, power,” he said.

Finally, he extended an invitation to Colombians to set up in their territories what the Government has called in the National Development Plan: Colombia, world power of life, connectivity communities.