In the sights of the conflict will be at the FILBO Book Fair

The Vallenato journalist Yanitza Fontalvo Díaz, will present the journalistic book ‘En la mira del conflicto’, at the Bogotá Book Fair, FILBO that will be held in Corferias, the space will be on Saturday, April 22 in the Workshop Room 3 at 2:00 pm and at Booth 101 of the Flip Press Freedom Foundation. The invitation is open to all who have the opportunity to attend.

This work also reaches virtual platforms, through the Amazon page, where the book can not only be purchased electronically to download through the Kindle application, but also in physical form available in paperback.

The book that tells the story of journalists from the Cesar region, specifically, in the armed conflict, is already available on audiobook so that reading is more accessible and comfortable anywhere and at any time. It is also for sale at the Compae Chipuco Store in the Alfonso López de Valledupar square.

In the book Yanitza Fontalvo writes reports and chronicles, 23 media workers, journalists, cameramen and photographers narrate their experiences while covering news in the midst of the violence that took place in Colombia between 1995 and 2006. The journalists’ portraits also appear who were assassinated and the photographs of the graphic memories of the violence taken by the photojournalist Hernando Vergara.

“In the sight of the conflict, it shows that Colombia that exists in the regions, on the North Coast, where you only know Vallenato folklore but that internally there was a war due to the presence of the armed groups, the guerrilla and the self-defense groups, and the journalists lived in the front row and this book for the first time tells his stories in his own voice”, reiterated the author.

