In the sign of black. Perugino and Burri compared in Perugia – Perugia

Pietro Vannucci known as Perugino, Madonna and Child with two cherubs, particular, 1495 ca., oil on panel, cm. 34.4×50.5. Collections of the Perugia Foundation



– At Palazzo Baldeschi two great Umbrian artists dialogue in the sign of black.On the occasion of the 500th anniversary of the death of Perugino Perugia Foundation in collaboration with Burri Foundation presents the exhibition BLACK Perugino Burri expected in Perugia from 22 June to 2 October.The twenty works of the itinerary, curated by the art historian Vittoria Garibaldi and the president of the Burri Foundation Bruno Corà, are united by the use of a common color by the painter from Città della Pieve and his colleague born in Città di Castello over four centuries later.“Black – explains Bruno Corà – is full of possible symbolic values. It is a resetting and difficult color to use, capable of isolating any shape or image that comes close to it, just as it can make it emblematic. It is a color that raises many questions and touches the feeling in depth”. But above all that it represents a great innovation for Perugino’s time and one of the most recurring features in Burri’s work. The idea of ​​the exhibition is rooted in the work of Perugino la Madonna and Child with two cherubspanel conserved in the permanent collection of the Perugia Foundation.The masterpiece portrays the Virgin and Child who emerges from a completely black background, bringing out the flesh tones and colors of the garments, with an absolutely innovative idea for the time. These were the best years of the master’s journey, when he, active in Florence, absorbed Flemish painting and Leonardo’s light, but also got involved in the atmosphere of Venice which he visited several times during the 1990s.

Pietro Vannucci known as Perugino, Portrait of a young boy, 1497 ca., Florence, Uffizi Galleries

The desire to investigate the use of the black background in some of Perugino’s works passes through other small-format works, created between the 15th and 16th centuries, where a deep black welcomes the protagonists of the scene, as never seen before. This research has allowed the path to obtain important loans, such as the Portrait of Francesco delle Opereprobably painted in Venice, and the Portrait of a young manarriving from the Uffizi Gallery, and still there Madonna and Child between St John and St Catherine of the Louvre Museum.

In dialogue with Perugino’s tables are a dozen works by Alberto Burri, in which the public recognizes the same interest in black, understood not as a lack of color, but as darkness that allows light to emerge.

“I had the honor of knowing, but above all of meeting Alberto Burri in the 1980s – says the curator Vittoria Garibaldi -. He used to retrace the Renaissance streets of central Italy together with his closest friends such as Nemo Sarteanesi. This is a dialogue with distant roots and which finds confirmation in the lines, shapes and chromatic sensibilities that unite the two great artists”.

Umbria also dear to Piero della Francesca, Raffaello, Perugino, has left indissoluble roots in Burri which are confirmed in the shapes, colors and compositions of his works, from Tar from 1949 to Nero Cellotex from 1968.

The works of Burri “the master of blacks”, establish an ideal dialectic with Perugino’s panels: if in the fifteenth century the black background served to highlight the main subject of the work, in Burri black becomes a living material that expands and emerges.



Alberto Burri, Cretto, 1974, Palazzo Albizzini Foundation Burri Collection

“The intuition of comparing the two masters – explains the president of the Perugia Foundation Cristina Colaiacovo – developed from the desire to enhance, on the occasion of the 500th anniversary, the most precious jewel of the art collection owned by the Foundation: the tablet of Perugino Madonna and Child with two cherubs. The itinerary, which was initially supposed to be dedicated to Pietro Vannucci alone, subsequently led us, thanks to the expertise of the curators, to an original exhibition that represents a real novelty in the exhibition panorama”.

The exhibition can be visited from Monday to Friday from 15 to 19.30. Saturday and Sunday from 10.30 to 19.30.