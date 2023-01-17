Home News In the south of Neiva they arrested him with more than 700 doses of bazuco
In the south of Neiva they arrested him with more than 700 doses of bazuco

In the south of Neiva they arrested him with more than 700 doses of bazuco

The Neiva Metropolitan Police captured a 22-year-old man with a significant amount of doses of Bazuco.

Thus, uniformed officers assigned to quadrant 39 of the CAI Bogotá, achieved in the development of patrols in the sector of Carrera 22 with Calle 5 Sur in the Santa Isabel neighborhood and information provided by the community, the capture of Óscar Iván Castro Delgado, 22 years old, resident in the Las Palmas neighborhood, who, when carrying out a preventive search, found 735 doses of bazuco, ready for sale.

This man, pointed out by the inhabitants of the sector, of being the person in charge of the sale of this type of substance, was left at the disposal of the competent authority, where a guarantee control judge will define his legal situation in the next few hours.

“The Neiva Metropolitan Police will continue to carry out activities aimed at capturing criminal actors dedicated to drug trafficking in the city of Neiva and other municipalities that make up the unit, in order to successfully combat this scourge that affects both children and adolescence,” authorities said.

