Shooting between police and criminals who carried out the robbery of Banco Agrario in the municipality of Río de Oro, in Cesar.

In the style of Money Heist, a Netflix series, 10 armed men on motorcycles arrived at the bank and simultaneously attacked the Police Station, which opened fire as a defense.

The community and tourists were left in the middle of the crossroads of bullets.

Until now, not many details are known about the amount stolen and if people were injured as a result of this cross of shots.

Developing…