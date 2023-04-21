IN THE SURNAME I HAVE CHOSEN – The shooting of the documentary by Lorenzo Sepalone has finished

The filming of the short documentary film has finished “In the surname I chose”, written and directed by Lorenzo Sepalone.

The documentary is produced by Sguardi Liberi for the “Motore Ciak Azione” project, organized by the Giovanni Bovio School of Foggia, in a network with the Manfredonia headquarters of the Michele Lecce Institute, winner of the “Cinema and Images for School” call promoted by the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of Education and Merit.

In the surname I chose”, tells the story of the 25-year-old Alfredo Traiano from Foggia, son of Giovanna, victim of feminicide in 2003, and nephew of Francesco, who died in 2020 after being injured during a robbery that took place inside his bar. The short film tells a story of pain and redemption, highlighting the extraordinary strength of a boy who has never stopped fighting and who continues his battle day after day.

“We directors are constantly looking for stories to tell but often it is the stories that come to us to be told. A few months ago I met Alfredo Traiano by chance and, after a long chat, I felt the need to make a documentary about his story. “In the surname I chose” talks about a boy who has decided to take his life back by carrying on a daily battle against all forms of violence. I thank Alfredo for his great generosity and for the full trust he has shown in me“, he has declared Lorenzo Sepalonedirector, screenwriter and producer who boasts in his filmography award-winning short films such as “Yesterday and Tomorrow e Together.

In the surname I chose” will begin its distribution journey before the summer.