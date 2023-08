After the first legs of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, Conmebol announced the ideal team of the week, where a player from Deportivo Pereira appears. It is about the Paraguayan attacker Danilo Santacruz, author of the goal with which Matecaña made history by beating Independiente del Valle 1-0 and is excited about the classification. After his goal, Guarani was injured and it is expected not to be very serious.

