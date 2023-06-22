In the Terminal do not give ‘papaya’

According to the entity’s Management, the call to the users of the Neiva Transport Terminal is not to forget the security measures and/or neglect their suitcases during their passage and transfer. It is estimated that on average during the San Pedro festivities, between 8,000 and 9,000 people mobilize per day.

By: Gloria Camargo

From the Neiva Transport Terminal it was announced that the plan has been ready for several days to guarantee the provision of the interdepartmental and intermunicipal mobility service to those who will “stick the rodadita”.

Regarding the issue, Radha Hermosa Camacho, Manager of the Neiva Transport Terminal, pointed out that “this plan is being prepared in advance with all the control and surveillance authorities.”

And he added that “when we talk about these entities, we are talking about the Ministry of Transportation in its territory, which is Huila – Caquetá, we are talking about the Superintendency of Transportation, we are talking about the National Police, the Mobility Secretariat, the Institute of Departmental Transit and Transportation, and many more entities that are linked to this high season”.

sampedrine mobility

According to the Manager, this is due to the importance of seasonal mobility for the department.

“As everyone knows, in San Pedro we are in “Péguese la Rodadita Segura”, and for example, last weekend of the bank holiday (June 17, 18 and 19) we mobilized approximately 30,000 visitors.

The Transport Terminal Management announced joint work with various entities to guarantee mobility.

We are talking about, that approximately, we are moving between 8,000 and 9,000 passengers on a daily basis and we are dispatching more than 1,000 vehicles a day. Likewise, we have more than 158 special service vehicles, which are guaranteeing the contingency, this in order to offer all our users the offer of being able to travel to their destinations,” the Directive pointed out.

Batteries, do not give ‘papaya’

At the same time, the Manager highlighted that the Transport Terminal has been very insistent that people always take safety recommendations into account.

“During this high season, the Transport Terminal has wanted to insist too much on our users regarding safety recommendations, these are very basic: first, do not neglect your hand luggage. Second, do not generate high trust expectations with strangers and/or receive them inside the vehicles or in any beverage or food facility. Third, not taking care of the objects that do not belong to me, because it could be a suspicious object, which could generate a security contingency ”, he established.

preferred destinations

In the same way, it was possible to establish that the destinations from where more people are arriving are Medellín, Cali and Bogotá.

On average per day, 1,000 vehicles move through this terminal to different destinations.

“All the municipalities of the department of Huila are linking up, and people are also going out a lot to destinations like Pitalito, San Agustín, La Plata and Garzón. These are the municipalities that also have attractions because they are also celebrating some festivities”, pointed out the official.

Finally, Hermosa Camacho pointed out that users must take into account that “do not buy tickets from natural persons, but rather enter the technological platforms of the companies of your choice so that you can purchase your tickets in advance and thus avoid crowding or the requirement of a service, because well we are moving too much for these sampedrinas festivities”.

national report

At the same time, the Minister of Transportation, William Camargo Triana, indicated with a view to the holiday season that began last week, at the national level he began with a comprehensive strategy that seeks to definitively reduce deaths on the country’s roads.

“We are demonstrating that road peace is possible, that among all of us we can take care of ourselves. Let’s continue to enjoy as a family, boosting national tourism and local economies, without forgetting that all lives are worth and that no death from road accidents is acceptable.”

Medellín, Cali, Bogotá, Pitalito, San Agustín, La Plata and Garzón are the destinations with the greatest influx.

It should be noted that from the control strategy ‘Let life not take your way’, the National Road Safety Agency (ANSV) released the preliminary figures for accidents, injuries and fatalities reported by the Department of Traffic and Transportation of the National Police (DITRA) on the festive bridge.

The document reported at a general level “the decrease in deaths by 17%; on Friday there were no deaths; on Saturday there were 12 cases and on Sunday 13 (one more case per day, compared to the holiday of the previous year) and on Monday there were 13 cases, 3 less than in 2022 ”.

extra recommendations

From the Supertransporte the basic recommendations to which you as a user must be attentive have been indicated:

Users should not buy tickets offered or promoted by street vendors or informal vendors who offer them outside the authorized ticket offices for sale.

The user has the duty to observe the characteristics and conditions of the service that he is going to take, since this directly infers the perception of quality.

Users have the duty to inform themselves regarding the characteristics and conditions of the provision of the transport service, mainly in the following: Route: If it is direct or with stops. Schedule. Service price. Conditions of withdrawal and withdrawal. Conditions for the transport of your luggage. Conditions for the transport of pets.

These types of recommendations are being delivered from El Terminal. Photos Gloria Camargo

Be wary of excessively cheap prices. Always check the number of seats available in the promotion, and the terms and conditions that apply to the offer.

In case of traveling with your pet, you must carry the vaccination card and use a bag or crate, leash and muzzle. You must previously consult the conditions established by the carrier for traveling with pets.

