In the Tour of the Alps, Tajo Gegenhardt also won the second stage of the race

British rider Tao Geoghegan Hart has won the second stage of the Tour of the Alps race. The 28-year-old rider had a tough fight with Australia’s Jack Hague during the race in Italy, but managed to take the lead at the last minute. Hart’s overall race lead is 18 seconds ahead of Austrian Felix Gall’s time, with Britain’s Hugh Carthy a further four seconds behind in third. Geoghegan Hart also won the first stage of the race in Austria yesterday. Wales’ 2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas, 36, is 15th overall. Both Thomas and Geoghegan Hart are using the race as preparation for the Giro d’Italia, which starts on May 6. Geoghegan Hart won the Giro d’Italia in 2020 but has since struggled with form and fitness.

