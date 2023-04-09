Seen for decades as the most advanced country for security and order in Europe, the UK today faces an increase in violent crime that has led local politicians and citizens to focus public debate on how to deal with crime.

Rishi Sunak, elected by the conservative base six months ago to replace Lizz Truss -who ruled for a little over a month-, has launched a new “Action Plan against Antisocial Behavior”, which seeks to suppress illegal activities within the communities and empowers police with additional powers to punish drug-related offenses and criminal activity.

“Political correctness has prevented us from eliminating the vile criminals who prey on children and young women,” said the British Prime Minister. “We will stop at nothing to take down these dangerous gangs,” he said.

Retread

The anti-crime policy of the conservative leader is launched a month before the municipal elections that will take place this May 5, in which the municipal councils of London and local authorities in Wales and Scotland will be elected.

According to surveys, the biggest concern of the British is insecurity. The “Action Plan”, in line with electoral preferences, is part of a campaign discourse that seeks to attract voters who support “law and order”, as at the end of the 1970s, in the run-up to the Margaret government Thatcher.

In a United Kingdom blocked by union marches, high unemployment and inflation, Thatcher, also known as the “Iron Lady”, won the 1979 elections on the promise of restoring order and balancing public finances, with “neoliberal” recipes that led to the privatization of the railway system, and other public companies, and a dizzying decline in public spending.

Popular and controversial, the conservative politician defended the thesis that public order was a “social service”. “I suspect there would be more support for a big shift of resources from Social Security benefits to law and order, as long as the rhetoric about getting tough on crime was matched by practice,” Thatcher said in one sentence. famous, quoted in his book “The Path to Power” -The road to power-.

After her government ended, which came to an end like everything else due to the withdrawal of support in Parliament in 1990, Thatcher, hated by labor and celebrated by liberal sectors of the Conservative Party -very sympathetic to the free market-, became a bulwark of the governments that seek to restore public order, at times of rising crime, like now.

It is not uncommon for Sunak, and formerly Boris Johnson and Lizz Truss, to quote lines from the “Iron Lady” in Labour-sponsored debates on political control, emphasizing security as a public good deserving more effort to uphold. part of the central power.

Brexit y Europa

Far from the popularity it achieved in October 2016, when more than half of the British voted to leave the European Union, Brexit today represents a heavy burden that has stalled the conservatives in a process of leaving Europe, which is not they have a date

Due to the political immobility of the last four years, the English Conservative party has begun to change its political objectives, without officially announcing it. He has left Brexit on a secondary plane and slowly positions the discourse of “law and order” as the basis of his priorities.

Its objective points to the local conditions of insecurity, which prevent the enjoyment of civil and political liberties in marginal communities, in contrast to the speech that pointed to Brussels, the MEPs and Europe in general, who were blamed for the low economic growth of the Kingdom Kingdom and of favoring European migrants who, according to them, were taking jobs from the English.

Strategically it is understood that a turn in the discourse in the English Conservative Party is necessary. But Sunak’s policies and his party are part of a trend that goes far beyond elections and polls.

On the other side of the English Channel, in Paris, Emmanuel Macron defends the speech in favor of “law and order”, to counteract through the police forces the mobilizations -sometimes violent- against the pension reform that last week passed through a presidential decree last week.

Legitimized, says Macron, by popular mandate – he was re-elected less than eight months ago – the French president has defended at all costs the need to raise the retirement age in France, where an important part of the country opposes this initiative for consider that it goes against the essence of the French welfare state.

In some streets of Paris or Lyon you see posters of the police beating the demonstrators. They are very similar to those that, in 1968, young people showed in the massive marches against the government of Charles de Gaulle.

Not surprisingly today, in some parts of France, Macron is compared to De Gaulle, the conservative general of the French resistance who ruled until 1970.

With Thatcher and de Gaulle back in speeches and posters, Rishi Sunak and Emmanuel Macron, who met in Paris last week to discuss Ukraine, are on similar paths.

Leaders of two of the most important economies in Europe, both bet, by coincidence or consensus, to strengthen local security and enact laws against crime.

Particularly, Sunak is aware that, if you open an encyclopedia about the United Kingdom in 1979 today, you will find that, except that 44 years have passed, the country’s conditions are similar to those of now: inflation, high cost of living and, above all, insecurity.

The recipe used at that time, and which proved to be successful, seems to be coming back under Thatcher’s theses.

*MPhill University of Oxford. Consultant in security, technology and country risk.